LAS CRAZY, NM – Two freshmen women’s basketball players from New Mexico State fought back but fell to league leader Kansas City 55-50 at the Western Athletic Conference on Saturday at the Pan-Armenian Center.

For the second straight game, Aghias scored 17 points and Aghias scored. For the second straight game, Teelin Grace has reached the double-digit mark by throwing 12-pointers at 50-percent shooting and jumping double-digit, hitting nine career high boards.

Agie’s defense played well, keeping Kansas City up to 400 points and seven steals in 11 forced turnovers. NM State overcame Roos 46-31 for the ninth time in the last 10 games, which pushed New Mexico to favor.

NM State started slowly and was pursued 8-0 soon after and 17-11 after a quarter-game. However, the Aggies came off an 8-2 run that closed out Micayla Buckner’s concussion that equalized the game to 19. After Adriana Henderson led NM State with three points, Roos closed the quarter with four straight points and led 25-25 in the half.

Like in the second quarter, Aggies came out hot and tied the game after three and a pair of free throws from the Grace Prince. Again, Kansas City responded and took the fourth quarter 40-37 after hitting a horn. But NM State failed to reach the fourth quarter and fell by five – 55-50.

The state of New Mexico is now two games into the road, taking on Seattle W on Thursday, February 13, at 7pm. (MT) and Utah Valley at 2 p.m. On Saturday, February 15, fans will be able to stream those two games live on the WAC digital network.

