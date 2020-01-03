advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – The New Mexico State Swimming and Diving Team will host CSU – Pueblo on Senior Day, Saturday, January 4 at 11:00 am. May 30 at the NM State Swimming and Diving Complex. This event is free to attend, and senior ceremonies will begin at 11pm. On the 10th.

“We had a great week after training to resume our rhythm as the team spent time at home,” head coach Rick Pratt said. “We are healthy and looking forward to another year of racing. This is also a special meeting as it is the last opportunity for our elders to compete at home. We are going to celebrate their sacrifices with some great effort. “

NM State intends to contest 200 Medley Relay, 1000 Free, 200 Free, 50 Free, 200IM, 3m, 100 Fly, 100 Free, 100 Back, 500 Free, 1m, 100 Breast and 200 Free Relay.

The Agts return to the pool after a break in San Antonio against UIW and Trinity College. NM State recorded eight finishes in the first place, nine in the ninth and six in the third. Freshman Italia Aranzabal set the school record in 3m with a time of 314.35 and earned her second WAC Diver of the Week.

New Mexico’s various detachments will then depart for Los Angeles at UCLA January 17-19, before the entire squad leaves for Albuquerque on Saturday, January 25, for the I-25 battle.

