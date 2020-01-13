advertisement

Full WAC release

DENVER – To maintain their status as the sole member of the Western Athletic Conference, without delay in the league, New Mexico State’s men’s basketball relied heavily on a lot of players in their 2-0 play last week. On Monday morning, one of these performers found himself grateful for some of his efforts.

Redshirt sports defender ab Abar Rice earned his first Men’s Basketball Week WAC men’s basketball player of the week, announced by a league press release.

Rice is the second Aggie to play WAC Men’s Basketball Weekend this season, joining senior guard Trevelyn Quinn, who was promoted to honor on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Last week, the Giants led the WAC to a 21-game win streak, and Rice a big reason. On Thursday night, with a 93-54 victory over New Mexico State in Chicago, Houston, Texas, production went up by 14 points, which included a 7-8 effort on the rough line. Rice’s stubborn game was shown in Saturday’s match against Kansas City.

In the 74-71 Aggies victory over Rossi, Rice became the first NM player to score a double-double in the spring with 13 points and 10 career highs. In addition, Rice also removed six career assists, collected three steals and recorded a blocked shot.

Rice averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 touchdowns and 2.5 steals per game during the week. Guardias dug 50 percent of his field goals (16 of 8) through two of Agis’ victories and put up 504 / .368 / .800 shooting pieces during the year.

Rice and the rest are planning to embark on a three-day WAC road trip that begins Thursday night in Orem, Utah. At 7. At 00, the Giants hope to remain the only team in the league without a conference delay as they enter the UCCU center to battle USP + and ESPN’s Utah Valley.

