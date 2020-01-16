advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – On Thursday night, the New Mexico State women’s basketball team fell to the Utah Walla State at the Pan American Center in the 58-54 game of the highly controversial Western Athletic Conference.

The game began with a highly contested 5:24 with 7-6 points leading Aggie (5-12, 2-2 WAC) and Wolverines (7-9, 4-0) trading NM 7-7 points leading NM State. with. New Mexico’s defense closed down and allowed only two points for the rest of the quarter. Meanwhile, the offense was going, and Aggies led 15-8.

advertisement

NM State quickly built its lead on 24-15 after the Gia Pack finished at 5:47. The Utah Valley closed to 26-20, but three more from the Pack advanced to nine. However, the Wolves finished the semifinals, and the goons led the way with a break of 31-25.

UVU then opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run to lead 35-33 before Adriana Henderson returned NM to her own three. Both sides continued to trade in buckets for the remainder of the season, with New Mexico leading by three, 45-42, in the fourth quarter. Fourth were all Wolverines, but they scored just nine points in the quarter to pull out a 58-54 victory.

The Indians scored 25 points on five five-pointers and dropped 10 boards for their seventh double-double of the season. Arizona State’s Phoenix captain also tied for 7th with 1,559 points on NM’s all-time list, equaling Tracey Gottsch.

As a team, the Aggies outscored the Wolves 36-29 but also made it to the UVU number nine 15 times.

NM returns to Pan American Center on Saturday, January 18 for the Seattle U-12. hint: The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Arizona and the WAC digital network.

++ NM state ++

advertisement