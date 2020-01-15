advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – On Thursday, January 16, at 6 pm, the New Mexico State Women’s Basketball Team returns to the Pan American Center for the Western Athletic Conference pairing against Utah Valley. and Seattle W, on Saturday, January 18 at 12 noon.

You can find live stats of the two conference games at the end of this week here.

Where to view:

On Thursday, the game will be live on FOX Sports Arizona +, FOX Sports Southwest + and FOX College Sports Pacific. On Saturday, the game will air live on FOX Sports Arizona with a replica of FOX Sports Oklahoma 4. At 00.

This week’s two Aggies games are also scheduled to air live on the WAC digital network.

Return (package) to the record book

Through 16 games of the 2019-20 season, Gia Pack is on the 8th position with NM State with 1,534 points. On January 9, he defeated Sasha Weber against the state of Chicago.

Classify player GP PPG points

6. Vicky Evans (1985-89) 115 14.4 1,656

7. Tracy Goetsch (1988-92) 120 13.0 1,559:

8. Gia Pack: (2016-President.) 111 13.8 1,534:

9. Sasha Weber (2012-16) 122 124 1,511

10. Madison Spence (2007-11) 121 12.2 1.480

In search of wolves

UVU struggled not to participate, but currently sits at 3. 0 for the WAC game, heading into Thursday’s game. Last season, the state beat the Wolves 58-52 in Las Cruces and 72-63 in Orem. Utah Wallen has +21.3 goals difference in his three conference games.

New Mexico native Jordan Vordan Holland is UVU’s leading scorer as he averages 10.5 points. Joining Holland in double figures is Eva Brasilis with 10.3 points per game. As a team, UVU is sixth in the WAC in the WAC, scoring 63.9 points per game. However, they do so on defense, leading the WAC defense in goals (63.0).

A look at the Redhawks

After falling short of last season, Seattle W sit 7-9 and 1-2 in conference play, celebrating a January 4 victory in the state of Chicago. with a 83-72 victory on February 16.

Seattle U has a productive offense, ranking second to California Baptist, scoring 70.8 points per game. The Redhawks also boast three two-point goals, led by WAC top scorer Kamira Sanders (17.6), Courtney Murphy (13.5) and Ana Hana Alves (10.6).

Next:

On Thursday, January 23, at 6:00 pm, the Agts remain in Las Cruces, UT Rio Grande Valley. As always, students receive free access with a valid student ID.

