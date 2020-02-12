History links

LAS CRAZY, NM – On Thursday, February 12, at 7pm, New Mexico State Women’s Basketball reaches the road to begin a three-game WAC trip to Seattle. (MT) Saturday, February 15, at 2:00 PM before departing Orem.

Live stats for Thursday’s match can be found here, and live statistics for Saturday’s game at UVU are available here.

Both of these Aggies road games are slated to air live on WAC digital this weekend.

Scouting the Redhawks:

Seattle Wu sits 10-12 overall with 4-5 conference records. On January 18, NM State defeated the Redhawks 83-56 in Las Cruces. Gia Pack scored 30 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.

Seattle’s WAC is the second-best offense in the WAC, scoring 70.7 points per game. But Seattle also drops 70 points each. Specifically, Kamira Sanders is the second leading scorer in the WAC with 17.5 points per game.

Since launching Conference 1-5, the Redhawks have played three straight games, with a 82-80 win over the Utah Valley on February 8.

A look at the wolves

Utah Wallen started WAC 5-0, including a win in NM State 58-54 on January 16. Since that time, the Wolverines have lost four consecutive games and have a 5-4 record in league play. The Wolverines lost two in their last game in Seattle. On February 8.

UVU is in the bottom half of the league in offense with an average of 64.3 points per game, good for sixth in the WAC. The Wolverines rank slightly higher on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth with 64.2 points per game. UVU is the second best reaction team behind the Aggies, with a +1.5 margin on the glass.

Los Lunas, NM, native Jordan Kid Holland leads Utah Valley (14.9) and is the only Wolverine to average a double. However, three different Wolverines on average make five or more answers per game.

NM continues its journey to Edinburgh, Texas, where it will travel to UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at 11am. At 00:00, Saturday, February 22.

