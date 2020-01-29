advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team looks set to return to the top of the Western Athletic Conference tournament table at CSU Bakersfield tonight at 8pm. (MT) on Thursday, January 30, and Saturday, February 1, at Grand Canyon at 2 p.m.

You can find live match statistics for Thursday here, and live match statistics for Saturday’s game at GCU is available through StatBroadcast.

Fans can stream Thursday night’s game at CSU Bakersfield on ESPN3. The game is scheduled to air live on the WAC digital network on Saturday.

Through the first six games of the WAC schedule, the Senior Gia Pack makes players of the Year. In WAC-only games, Pak leads the league in scoring (19.8), third in rebounding (9.4) and also in third-place percentage (0.405). In his last three games, the Phoenix native of Arizona has averaged 27.0 points, 13.3 points and shoots three balls in 0.583.

Through 19 games of the 2019-20 season, the Gia Pack ranks 7th in the all-time list for NM State with 1,614 points. Pack is the seventh player in school history to earn at least 1,600 points.

6. Vicky Evans (1985-89) 115 14.4 1,656

7. Gia Pack: (2016-President.) 115 14.1 1.614:

8. Tracy Goetsch (1988-92) 120 13.0 1,559:

9. Sasha Weber (2012-16) 122 124 1,511

10. Madison Spence (2007-11) 121 12.2 1.480

CSU Bakersfield has a 12-7 overall record, a 4-2 WAC record and has lost two of its last three games. The Aggies beat the Runners twice last season, including the Adenike Aderinto buzzer-beater in Bakersfield on January 12, 2019.

As always, CSU Bakersfield relies on ball defense that leads the WAC in steals (10.1) and turnovers (+3.79). The Runners finished third in defense, giving up 64.1 points per game.

At runners-up, the reds are led by red chess player Jay Eiden Eggleston, who averages 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Ashley Austin is the only player to average double figures, averaging 10.6 points per game.

The Grand Canyon currently has a 4-2 WAC record and a 9-8 overall record. Lopes is scheduled to play at UT Rio Grande Valley on January 30. Last season, Lopes handed NM State its lone loss – a 54-51 victory on January 10, 2019.

Like Bakersfield, the GCU hangs its hat on defense as it leads the conference in scoring defense (62.2). The Lakers are eighth in scoring goals (61.3), but have the best field goal percentage in the WAC (0.426).

Da’jah Daniel hits the GCU offense with both the team’s leading scorer (12.9) and the Bomber (10.1).

NM State returns to the All-American Center on Thursday, February 6 at 6pm. take on the State of Chicago before hosting Kansas City on Saturday, February 8 at 2 p.m. As always, students receive free admission with their I.D.

