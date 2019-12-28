advertisement

History links

Team statistics:

Team statistics:

Game Stats:

NMSU:

ACU:

FG%

.400:

.460:

3FG%

.278:

.357:

FT%

1,000:

.688:

RB:

29:

37

HERE:

12

16:

STL:

7:

8:



Game Stat leader:

Field goals

3PT field goals

Free throw

Rebounds:

advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team lost to Abilene Christian at the Moody Coliseum at noon Saturday, 67-54. The Wildcats made 5 of 10 for the Aggies.

NM State (3-10, 0-0 WAC) started slowly, and ACU (10-1, 0-0 Southland) built a 14-6 advantage five minutes later. However, Rodrea Echols’ archer started the agar run, which saw them at about 18-13 at the end of the quarter.

The two teams stole buckets to start the second quarter before throwing a pair of deer, and three gave the ACU an 11-point lead, 28-17, 6:35. After the Wildcats opened the scoring at 33-19, Amanda Soderquist hit a three, followed by a Gia Pack jump with eight seconds left, and NM State went 35-24.

The Wildcats then went 11-2 to start the third and hold the 46-26 lead. The Agts found no basis for the rest of the quarter and went 54-34 after three. The state of New Mexico continued the battle, but each time the momentum rallied toward the state, the ACU responded with three indicators. NM State was able to reduce to fourth, but eventually fell to 67-54.

Soderqvist led New Mexico with 14 points, shooting 4-9 points after a career-high. Pack added 13 for the Aggies who shot 24-60 (40.0 percent).

The state of NM is now ready to defend its Western Athletic Conference title when it launches conferences against the California Baptist Center on Thursday, January 2, at 6:00 pm at the American Center for the Americas.

++ NM state ++

advertisement