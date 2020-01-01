advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – The New Mexico State Women’s National Team will host the California Baptist on Thursday, January 2 at 6pm to showcase the Western Athletic Conference. NM State strives to become the first WAC in program history to win six straight season championships.

Live WAC demo stats are available through StatBroadcast on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the game will air live on FOX Sports Arizona Plus, FOX Sports Southwest Plus, FOX College Sports Pacific, FOX Sports Go, Comcast New Mexico and WAC.

Through 13 games of the 2019-20 season, Gia Pack ranks ninth in the NM State all-time scoring list with 1,495 points. His 18.2 points this season are currently top of the WAC, with 8.0 scorers in eight games.

7. Tracy Goetsch (1988-92) 120 13.0 1,559:

8. Sasha Weber (2012-16) 122 12.4 1,511

9. Gia Pack: (2016-President.) 108 13.8 1,495:

10. Madison Spence (2007-11) 121 12.2 1.480

Cheryl Neal (2004-08) 121 11.9 1.4436

During the 2018-19 season, NM State became only the second program in WAC history to win regular season five championships, joining former member Louisiana Tech. This season, the Aggies want to become the first player in league history to win six straight titles. Since the 2014-15 season, New Mexico State has been playing conference play 66-6, holding an incredible 35-1 at home during that time. NM State is currently among the conference’s 17 game wins and has won 22 straight WAC home games. The last time the Aggies lost a conference game at home was against UT Rio Grande Valley on March 5, 2016.

In the state of NM was selected to win the WAC Sixth Championship by coaches and the media. The Aggies garnered six first-place votes in coaching polls, with two – California Baptist and Kansas City – two.

Also during the preseason poll, the league coaches gave Gia Pack the Player of the Year preseason.

The California Baptist is currently 8-6 in its second season at Division I level and is losing 80-68 to San Diego State. Agis and Luncher teams met twice during the WAC game last season. In the first game in Las Cruces, NM scored 21 points from Stabeza McDaniel and 20 points from Brook Salas as the Aggies won 76-69. On March 9 in Riverside, four aggregates hit double digits, and NM State outscored Lancher 60-25 in the second half on the way to a 92-64 victory.

The CBU has an explosive offense that leads the WAC with one point per game (78.1) and ranks second with a three-point field goal percentage (33.0). Caitlin Harper leads four lunches, averaging double figures at 16.2 per game, but the gym has not been in play since November 21. Dale hasn’t played since December 5.

NM State runs the WAC Weekend on Thursday, January 9 at 6pm in the state of Chicago. (MT) and Kansas City Saturday, January 11 at 12 noon. (MT): Both games in the state of New Mexico will be broadcast live on the WAC digital network next week.

