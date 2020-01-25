advertisement

History links

Albuquerque Fr.The New Mexico State Swimming and Diving Team spent a short time on March I-25 in rival New Mexico on Saturday afternoon. The Parks now host another meet before the WAC Championship in Houston.

The NM State A relay almost won the 200 Medley relay, but came up short against UNM A Relay. Origin ends 1. At 45.84, the Lobos floated 1. 45.07.

advertisement

200 free, fun Neza Kocijan impressed in the third race of the day, taking the win 1. With a score of 54.98. Then Reagan Nentwich won the next round for the hosts, but in his 100.9 his 59.93 was shortly after United’s Brianna Wierkinski.

Ashley Reynolds (1: 06.25) and freshman freshman Skylar Well (1: 06.37) followed, finishing second and third in the 100 breaststroke. Then in the 50 free games Airam Oliva-Aun continued its strong season, and in the 50th round took the second place in the 50 – 23.97 times.

The state of NM closed the day with a team of 500 free relays (3: 29.78) finishing behind the New Mexico relay (3: 29.19).

The Aggies are set to conclude the regular season with a two-day match against WAC rival Idaho on Friday, February 7 at 5pm. (MT):

++ NM state ++

advertisement