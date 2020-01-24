advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – The New Mexico State Swimming and Diving Team is heading north on Saturday, Jan. 25, to battle I-25 rival New Mexico at 12 noon.

“We’ve had some amazing practice, and I’m very proud of our team’s stability and the team support they’ve shown this season,” said head coach Rick Pratt. We are healthy and in a great position to perform very well. I am excited to start celebrating this process with some quick swims, and there is no better scene than the UNM race. We understand expectations and are ready to give them everything we have. It has to be a fun fight, the UN has some great athletes and it takes a lot of teamwork to be successful. ”

Aggies and Lobos will compete in traditional 16-event format: 200 Medley Relay, 1000Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 50 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 100 Fly, 200 IM and 200 free relays.

NM State wins its first day victory against CSU Pueblo and has won its last three games, including a win over North Arizona rival NAO.

The state of New Mexico is wrapping up its regular season ahead of a Feb. 7 conference in Idaho before departing for the WAC Championship in Houston February 26-29.

