LAS CRAZY, NM – During the remainder of the New Mexico State men’s basketball team’s 2019-20 home schedule, the state of the state will award different teams of the past with posters and reunions, highlighting the achievements of those teams. It will continue this week as the Aghies welcome both their 1974-75 and 1976-77 teams.

Thursday night with CSU Bakersfield Agis signed with CSU Bakersfield to honor the state of 1974-75. As part of the NCAA Tournament. Saturday night, for its annual Pack the Pan Am game, the state hosts the 1976-77 team that won the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.

1974-75 Complaints of the State of New Mexico

Before leaving for Northern Illinois as 1973-76 Entering the Illinois Reserves Hall of Fame, head coach Lu Henson led the Aggers to a return to the NCAA Tournament after a three-year absence. Named a mini-car by virtue of the fact that no player by its name stood above 6’7, NM State spent the fourth 20-win season of the program in eight years, led by the likes of Richard Robinson (14.9 ppg) and Jim My Bostich. (13.8 ppg): Both players went on to win All-Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) First Team congratulations, and Henson was named MVC Coach of the Year for his efforts in one of the country’s top leagues.

This edition of the Aggies set a record of 20-7, which included 11-3 performances at the Missouri Valerie Conference (MVC). NM State’s lone league losses to Louisville (twice). A team that made it to the quarter-finals and lost to UCLA (75-74) and Wichita State in that round. in a match that was decided by one point (64th on January 25).

The Aggies created a pair of six-game winning streaks throughout the season and received a maximum bid for the NCAA Tournament, where they coincided with seventh-ranked North Carolina in the opening round. Despite being postponed to the NCAA Tournament 93-69 at the NCAA Tournament in 1974-75, the Giants reached a 20-point victory, which would not be the case until the 1978-79 campaign.

Returning from that team to the Pan Aman Center on Thursday night, Richard Robinson, Dexter Hawkins, Danny Lopez and Russell Letes.

1976-77 Complaints of the State of New Mexico

Through a 13-year affiliation at the Missouri Valley Vali Conference in August, the program made three appearances for the NCAA Tournament, achieving a 20-point rating on two occasions, but once raised the MVC regular season title in 1976-77.

In the second year after taking over the legendary Lou Henson at Lenny Cruise, Ken Hayes led the Aggies to their first season title for almost two decades, giving their staff a 17-10 mark, which included an 8-4 performance. MVC fights. Guided by MVC Newcomer of the Year Albert “Salb” ones Ons and senior Richard Robinson, the Aguins secured a pair of non-conference victories over New Mexico and another Texas Tech before winning 8 of their 12 MVC regular-season games.

For his efforts, Hayes collected the MVC of the Year award, and Robinson (First Team) and J Jones (Second Team) each completed the All-MVC awards.

Saturday at the PanB Center, to be recognized for the flag-raising ceremony, will be Dave Brunson, Cyrus Cormier, Donald Dotson, Team Leader Moses Gomez, Robert Gunn, Albert Salby ones Oons, Notty Payton, Notty Payt, coach Ken Hayes, his wife Betty Hayes and current MVC commissioner Doug Elgin.

For full coverage of New Mexico State men’s basketball in the 2019-20 season and beyond, visit NMStateSports.com – The Official Home of Aggie Athletics and Follow on Facebook (NM State Men’s Basketball), Twitter (@nmstatembb) and Instagram To the Aggies. (@nmstatembb):

