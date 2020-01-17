advertisement

Game One:

New Mexico State (0-0) vs. SFA (0-0)

Saturday, January 17 | 10: At 00. MT |: Denton, TX

Game Two:

New Mexico State in North Texas

Sunday, January 18 | Noon MT |: Denton, TX

advertisement

FIRST SERVICE

• Hoping to be able to build the 2019 season that ended with the NCAA Tournament, the New Mexico Women’s Tennis Team is heading to Leon Starr to begin its 2020 campaign this weekend. In Denton, Texas, the Aggies will host the SFA in their season, which will take place Saturday morning before meeting at noon the next day against North Texas.

• Now in his third season leading Aggie Wang, Emily Wang helped New Mexico improve their win streak to a total of seven games, from first to second. Last season was a banner for the Eagles as they won the WAC Tournament title on their way to their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2015.

• The Aggies are bringing a large amount of cease-fire to the courts in 2020, including the likes of All-WAC first-team singer Gavi Kalaga. The junior also provided congratulations to the WAC All-Tournament Team (Doubles) and posted a 14-11 overall rating in the singles play. That included a perfect 4-0 showing against WAC competition.

• He is also recruiting junior Harsha Jala, who won the team’s top 20 singles victories in 2019. That helped Challa close out All-WAC second-team citations as well as a place in the WAC All-Tournament Team (doubles).

• Neus Torregrosa is the team’s only senior and will start in the 2019 season, where he saw his secure WAC Universal Tournament team (singles) thanks.

• Overall, the Aggies return four lettermen from last season’s squad and welcome two newcomers – freshman Bela Nguyen and Lucia Josipovic. Last season as a freshman, Sophomore Cloey Gavin was named second-team All-WAC sophomore.

SCOOTING SPA |: ROSTER |: WORLD |: STATISTICS (2019)

• Winners of seven games last season, Lediex missed the second straight season at the Southland Conference Tournament, under head coach Nacogdoches in the first year of coach Erin Scott.

• Four returnees, including 2019 singles-winning leader Darinka Thibault (9-9), are heading to Ledeks Road as they hope to win their second straight season.

• Top classmates Gabi Guilarten and Armell Ferdan went on to compete for 8-12 and 8-11 single acts in 2019, respectively. Outside of Thibault, however, no ladyboy has ever set a single record to some extent.

• Four of Leeds’ seven victories went to SWAC institutions and the other three to a Southland conference game, including one against Northland’s regular-season champion Northwestern.

FINDING THE NORTHERN TEXT | ROSTER |: WORLD |: STATISTICS (2019)

• Returning to three players in the semifinals of his C-USA tournament in 2019, Meizi Green is led by 14-year-old head coach Sujai Lama. It has five newcomers, four of whom are true freshmen.

• A season ago, Mean Green set a 13-11 record, which featured a 4-3 showing in C-USA action.

• The best revanchist in The Mean Green is undoubtedly senior Alexandra Hatchey. Last season, Budapest, Hungary, claimed the All-C-USA second team in the homeland.

Coming nearby

• As they complete their two meetings in Lone Star State, the Aggies return to Las Cruces for their 2020 home opener. On Saturday, February 1, NM is hosted in the state of New Mexico by an opponent waiting for the first time at NM State Tennis Center.

++ NM state ++

advertisement