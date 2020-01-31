advertisement

LAS VEGAS – Hoping to continue its strong start to the season, the men’s tennis state of New Mexico, instead, fell to UNLV and the Hawaiian Islands on a similar 4-0 draw Friday at the Fertility Tennis Complex.

UNLV 4, NM State 0 |: Box account

COUNTRIES

advertisement

• The rebels pushed the Agigi to advance prematurely.

• Martin Simekek and Timothy Kerney reject a 6-4 decision in the third inning after Louis Menard and Jordy Wiser fell to 6-3 in a row.

At the end of the Doubles action, Nicolas Buitrago and Luis Flores came out of the game 4-3 with their two enemies.

COUNTRIES

• Flores made the wrong end of a 6-0, 6-2 decision in three sets that made the Aggies 2-0.

• UNLV opened with a 3-0 lead when Curnier fell in a heavy 7-5, 6-3 game in the sixth inning.

• Simekek came within one game, forcing a third set in the fourth inning, but fell to 6-2, 7-6, ending the Rebels’ victory.

• Buitrago simply forced the third set of Flight 2 and found itself 6-3, 4-6, 0-1 at the end of the match.

• Wiser led 1-0, but had to finish in one game at the start of the fifth inning. He then rose to 2-6, 6-2, 1-4.

• Menard also won the starting lineup for his singles game. At the time of the meeting Menard produced 7-6, 3-4 points.

Hawaii 4, NM State 0 |: Box account

COUNTRIES

• Wins one and three rows that double up for the Hawaiian Islands and make the Agigi try and come back.

• Simekek and Kurney won their tandem fight 5-3 when the match stopped.

COUNTRIES

• The Hawaiian Islands advanced 2-0 after Simetsek downed Blaz Serry with a 6-2, 6-3 decision in flight three.

• Kournier appeared in a six-flight fight with Tristan Martins, but Hawaii opened the island 3-0 after Martins dropped Kurnier 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

• Flores’ 7-5, 6-2 lead in the 4th inning against Axel LaBruni.

• Unfortunately, Hawaii closed the meeting before the Aggies had the opportunity to close that gap. Menard topped Andre Ilagan 7-6 (7-5), 5-2 in the best flight action when the game was played.

• Wiser was also one game away from winning 6-2, 2-6, 5-0 by leading Simao Tello Alves when things were over.

NM State allows the Jets to jump on Saturday as they complete their four games in Las Vegas. The Aggies are due to arrive at UC Riverside at 11 p.m. Before 00 with Pacific Ocean 3. Get in touch at 00.

++ NM state ++

advertisement