LAS CRAZY, NM – Overall, four former Aki bigs – Andrea Cabvasa (women’s basketball), Wendell McKins (men’s basketball), Darrell Martin (track and field) and Chris Williams (football) are likely to be the last to join the US bank. / NM State Hall of Fame Hall of Fame as New Mexico State Athletics announced its 2020 class on Wednesday morning.

Those four are going to be officially involved on Friday, February 21 at 6pm. At 00. MT will be in the Barbara Hubbard Room on the second floor of the American Dance Center and will be recognized the next day in the middle of the men’s basketball game against UTRGV.

Tickets are $ 40 per person and can be purchased by calling Nicole Gomes at 575-646-8050 or email. By mail to nicolemg@nmsu.edu. The deadline to buy tickets for the event is Wednesday, February 19th.

“I could not be happier to recognize and honor our former student-athletes with their contributions to the US Bank / NM State Athletics Hall,” said the athletic director. Mario Moccia stated: “Being included in the Hall of Fame of your university is the highest honor that can be given, and all four deserve that recognition. Hall of Fame weekends will be a great experience for both those involved and for our fans as we celebrate some of the biggest that have put on Agie’s uniform. ”

Andrea Cabvasa |: Women’s Basketball |: 1988-92

Andrea Cabvas was one of the first truly great women basketball players to don Agie’s uniform, filmed in the late 1980s and early 1990s in New Mexico with two separate head coaches (Doug Howelton and Oe McKay) watching. At a time when his playing career was on record, Hawthorne, California, was the all-time leading scorer in the program, assisting the generator and the thief.

During his collegiate career, Kabwaas earned first team honors (1990) in the High Level Athletic Conference (1990), selection of the second Great Western World Team in 1991, and 1992 senior first team in the Al-Greater West. In 1992, he twice earned the title of Big West Player of the Week and the all-star star finished his career with 1,778 points, 675 strikeouts, 499 assists and 273 steals.

To date, his 17 assists against Arizona on December 30, 1991, are the most by Agick in program history, and his 224 assists in the 1991-92 campaign represent the most in a single season. Agi shouted. Currently, his career total is the second highest in program history, while his thieves and assistants are second and third respectively. In his career, Cabasas struck out 747 field goals and attempted 1,559 points – the second highest in Agi’s records.

After her illustrious career in agate uniforms, Cabvas graduated from New Mexico and currently lives in Lali, California, where she serves as a special education teacher.

Kabwaas on his induction |: “I tend to be an introvert, a quiet person, so I wasn’t sure what to do, but it’s quite an honor and a surprise. It’s not something I’ve ever thought about or thought of, so my initial reaction was a surprise and a sensation. , “Did They Get It Right?” I definitely bow to it and am grateful for it. I played basketball and gave it my all because I fell in love with my sport. I didn’t do it for congratulations, just because I really loved the sport and was passionate about it. ”

Make it to Martin |: Track & Field |: 1975-78

Several Aggie and field athletes have managed to make the resume as extensive as Darel Martin’s. In the mid-1970s, Martin collected about nine collegiate medals on the conference stage and left Las Cruces as the program’s record holder in no less than four events (60-meter cube, 100-meter ruse, 220-yard neck and 440-yard dash). dash).

Agis’s 1978 national team captain Martin participated in the 1980 Olympic trials of the participating USA.

Martin about his induction |: “I’m just very humble and it’s nice to be recognized. I also accept this honor for my teammates and coaches, as I had a lot of help during Agi. My high school coach and New Mexico State coach Art Morgan helped me a lot, it was definitely a cultural shock when I came from Las Cruces, New York City to my hometown, but found myself in the Hall of Fame with all the great athletes. that the state of New Mexico has produced is just a humble experience. “

Wendell McKines |: Men’s Basketball |: 2008-12

The core of both NCAA Tournament teams at the Marvin Menzies coaching season, Wendell McKines was both a fan favorite and a force to be reckoned with for the Ages’ rivals in Las Cruces.

Throughout his last season (2011-12), McKinney’s name has gained national prominence due to his goal and rebound numbers. The All-WAC first team selection and WAC Tournament MVP averaged 18.7 points and 10.7 rebounds a season. In the national arena, McKines placed eighth in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball rankings in revenge per game and also the nation’s 29th leading scorer. Twenty of his 47 career doubles came in the 2011-12 campaign and helped NM State go 26-10.

Ending his collegiate career, McKines collected 1,521 points and 1,135 reports to become the second-ranked Ag to ever record 1,000 or more points and 1,000 or more career answers. Now, his career-high total is the ninth in program history, while his anti-crisis rate is second to Sam Lacey.

After not being released in the 2012 NBA Draft, McKinsey became a great player abroad. During his seven-year overseas career, McKinnes has played for teams based in France, the Philippines, South Korea and Israel.

McKines about his draft |: “I can’t lie and say that I was surprised because I had collected so many figures when I was in Aggie’s uniform. Reflecting on the good memories of New Mexico made me feel overwhelmed and excited. back to Las Crucin for the induction ceremony. “

Chris Williams |: Football |: 2005-08

All sorts of eye-catching, as if every time he found that the uniform was being worn around the nation, Chris Williams is the standard that current and future recipients of the state of New Mexico will appreciate.

During a four-year run in the mid-2000s, Williams had to re-register the Agis Records and hang on to his collegiate affiliates as an all-time program leader in receiving yard space (3555), touchdown receptions (32) and 100+. backyard games (18). Williams found himself on the receiving end of four of the four longest fastballs in program history, and in addition to his experience, he also served as one of the best players in the history of the Agers.

Williams’ 4,985 total goals are ranked as the fourth most in career at NM State lore. He turned those numbers into the SI.com All-Armenian honorable mention selection in 2006 and in 2008 earned fourth-seed Phil Steele a stubborn American recognition. Unfamiliar free agent Williams signed with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in the spring of 2009. Spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2009), New Orleans Saints (2013) and Chicago Bears (2013-14).

In addition to his time in the NFL, Williams has had a productive career with no fewer than four teams in the Canadian Football League (CFL). In 80 games with Hamilton’s Tiger Cats, Ottawa Radbox, BC Lions and Montreal Aluetes, Williams has collected 5,634 yards receiving and 34 points.

Williams about his induction |: “I just feel blessed, honestly. I’m from New Mexico, I’ve attended high school here and have lived here for most of my life, so when I started playing football, I never intended to be a member of this state’s Hall of Fame, but I did a lot of my work. for sports. I was lucky to get in touch and get help from a lot of great people on the road that really helped me get here, so it’s amazing. ”

