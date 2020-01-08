advertisement

Game Seventeen

New Mexico State (10-6, 1-0 WAC) vs. Chicago State (4-13, 0-2 WAC)

Thursday, January 9 | 7: At 00. MT |: Pan Am Center (12,482) |: Las Cruces, N.M.

View (WAC Digital Network) | Listen | Live Stats |: NM State Playing Cards |: Chicago State Game Notes

Opening tips

• Following on from their first Western Athletic Conference win of the season, New Mexico State men’s basketball slides to Pan Am Center on Thursday night to begin a two-game home tribune. The first enemy of the WAC to face the Giants is the state of Chicago, which will turn up to 7. At 00.

• The WAC digital network will feature the 20th global meeting between all Aggregates and Kugars. It will feature a drawing and analysis by Jack Ye Nixon, member of the US Bank / New Mexico State Hall of Fame, which will also feature a 99.5 FM KXPZ rally in Las Cruces, NM.

• As always, his playlist can also be found on Aggie Sports Network’s affiliate stations, which include 103.5 FM KNMZ (Alamagordo), 1150 AM KNMM (Albuquerque, 1240 AM KAMQ (Carlsbad), 1380 AM KHEY (El Paso), 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA (Gallup) and 107.1 FM KMDS (Las Vegas) Fans from none of these territories can also find their broadcast via the TuneIn app available nationwide.

NM STATE vs. CHICAGO STATE | CERTIFICATES:

• The Aggies have an 18-1 (.947) all-time record against the Cougars. That includes a 14-1 (0.933) showing against the state of Chicago as the Cougars joined the WAC before the start of the 2013-14 season.

• Each match between the two teams took place in the 21st Century, starting December 10, 2005. On that day, Agriger won a 78-63 victory in their second and final game of the San Francisco Tournament.

• The first battle between the Aggies and the Cougars as a WAC squad was the state of Chicago, which won an 86-81 victory on January 16, 2014 in White City. Since then, however, the Aggies have won 14 consecutive games.

• Under Ages coach Chris Jans is 6-0 (1,000) against the state of Chicago. Jans himself has a perfect 7-0 record in a game against the Cougars when their first match of the season comes in the 2014-15 season when he was in charge at Bowling Green.

• New Mexico State plays 8-0 (1,000) against Chicago State while playing at Pan Am Center

WAC FACTS:

• New Mexico is one of three WAC teams that has not lost a league record. Kansas City (2-0) and CSU Bakersfield (1-0) are the other two teams.

• August 10 victories are mostly tied with California Baptist WAC team at most.

• Since last season, the Aguadres have won 19 consecutive games against WAC opponents. It is the longest winning streak in the NCAA Division I Division I conference.

• Inside the Pan Am Center, the Aggies have won 17 consecutive wins against WAC enemies since the 2016-17 campaign.

• New Mexico tops the WAC ranking in the NET rankings (111), ESPN BPI (84) and KenPom (88).

UPPER VIEW:

• The Aggies have won four in a row, their longest winning streak of the 2019-20 season so far. It is the longest unbeaten run for the national team since coming off an 18-straight victory in the 2018-19 campaign. The winning streak of four games in the state of New Mexico is also the longest in the WAC.

• Through the winning streak of these four games, Agi’s rivals are shooting just 17 of 17 (22.1 percent) from three spots.

• New Mexico is ranked among the top 50 teams in the country in at least five statistical categories. Agigan is 16th in NCAA Division I basketball in field goal attempts (428), 24th in defensive goals (60.4 competing ppg), 31st in offensive response (+7.1), 36th in scoring. with a triple-double (141) and 46th in offensive rebounds (12.38) in each game.

• Now in his third season at Agit, head coach Chris Jans has a 14-1 (.933) record in January. His NCAA Division I head coach’s record for the month is 20-4 (0.833).

• ans has an impressive 35-3 (.921) record in games played at Pan-Am Center as Agis head coach.

• Since Ans Anse and Company started the 2017-18 season in Las Cruces, New Mexico has a 28-3 (.903) record in WAC games. Only the same Gonzaga (35-1, .972), Virginia (36-3, .923) and Vermont (29-3, .906) have higher consolidation interest rates during that same period.

• Senior guard Terel Brown went just three-for-21 (1414) from three-point field play through his five games in December (1414). In Riverside, California, last Saturday, however, he matched his previous length total, trailing by a 3-for-5 road to the season’s best 11 points in the Aggies ’86 -71 WAC win over the California Baptist.

• Aggie kicked off 28 of 50 (56 percent) from the field in their WAC Open Tournament last Saturday in California Baptist and collected 68 of the team’s 86 points (79.1 percent).

• Senior Ivan Avrekochian scored 20 points in a season-ending win over the Aggies last Saturday. Five of the 20 or more units in the state of New Mexico came out of 5 against WAC enemies.

• After making his first debut of the season on Wednesday, December 18, junior guard Evan Gilyard II averaged 8.5 points – 440 / .500 / .667. The Chicago, IA, product has contributed at least two assists in each of his four games and averages three.

• A strong three-point shooter, checking a 36.1 percent mark (22 of 61) this season, Redshirt guard Abar Rice is still trying to hit his first long ball in the regular season WAC game. Rice is 12th in the WAC in regular season games and 12th in the distance against WAC in general against the WAC opposition.

• In his last three games, junior forward McKants has averaged 15.7 points per game on 19-of-30 (.633) and 7-of-14 (.500) on three-pointers.

• Senior guard Trevelyn Queens leads the WAC in both three-point field goal attempts (96) and total steals (29). His total number of thieves is ranked 59th in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball team.

• Senior guard Clayton Henry suffered a season-ending injury on Tuesday, December 31, at Agis. He missed the first 14 games of the team with a torn right arm suffered during pre-linguistic training.

• Last night on Saturday night with nine points at the Aggies’ WAC Open in California, California, senior guard AJ Harris missed the rest of the game with an ankle injury. That same injury is expected to bypass him for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

SCOTTISH CHICAGO STATE |: ROSTER |: WORLD |: STATISTICS:

• Chicago arrives in its last seven games since arriving on Thursday night and is just looking for its second win against the NCAA Division I enemy in the 2019-20 campaign. The Cougars’ only win over the DI tournament this year came on Dec. 4, when they secured a 89-81 victory at Sue-Edwardsville.

• The state of Chicago is in an 18-game losing streak in the WAC regular season games. Coming back from the 2017-18 season, the Cougars have lost their last 20 games against a WAC opponent and are looking for their first WAC regular season win since losing to Kansas City 96-82 on March 3, 2018.

• Taking the Cougars to Las Cruces is junior guard Javier nsson. Chic Johnson leads the Cougars (17.9 ppg), assists (2.9 per game) and is one of the nation’s top cleaners in the first season of the Chicago Gym. Ns Unson dug 45.1 percent of his attempts at distance, which is the percentage of field goals consisting of three points at 15th in the country.

• The ability to reach the nsson plate has also led the Cougars to be one of the nation’s best free throw teams. Chicago ranked 27th in free throw attempts (349) and 22nd in free throws (253). Individually, ns Johnson’s 73 free throws are the most by any WAC player, and his 90.1 percent linebacker is the 23rd best in the country.

• Except for nsson, Chicago relies heavily on Andrew Lewis and his 12.3 points per game. Ke’Sean Davis is the team’s best rebounder (5.4 per game), and Jays Collins gives the Cougars a good inside defensive presence, blocking 1.1 shots per game.

UPPER TIME

• Following in the second half with one point, New Mexico State men’s basketball scored the second-highest score of the second half of its season to secure an 86-71 win over the California Baptist in the Aggies’ WAC Open.

• Senior striker Ivan Aurekochya was down as the team rallied and scored 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Auréochecha was one of four Aggies to earn 11 or more points and also to score eight team highs.

• points McCann (17) and Travelyn Cooney (16) scored 33 points, while senior Terel Brown scored 11 on 11, shooting 7-of-4 from the bench.

• Victory was the first of the Aggies to win against Lunchers in Riverside.

• Trevelin Queen was the perfect 5-for-5 in the second half.

• New Mexico won just nine turnovers. For the first time this season, it was noted that the Aggies ended up with less than 10 turnovers in the game.

Coming nearby

• Two of the Aggies’ three home games in January will be in the books after the end of this week. Saturday night, 4 pm. At 00, New Mexico State hosts WAC opponent Kansas City inside the Pan Am Center with ESPN + and ESPN.

