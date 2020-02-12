Game Twenty-six

NM State (19-6, 10-0 WAC) vs. Seattle W (12-12, 5-4 WAC)

Thursday, 13 February |: 7: At 00. |: Pan Am Center |: Las Cruces, N.M.

View | Listen | Live Stats |: NM State Playing Cards |: Seattle U Game Notes:

Opening tips

• Leading the nation’s fourth-longest active winning streak, New Mexico’s men’s basketball team returns to the Pan Am Center Thursday night to start three home games against WAC on March 7 at WAC. At 00. The sponsor of Thursday night’s show will serve the eyes of the southwest.

• A number of television stations and online streams are scheduled to host the 21st consecutive showdown between the Aggies and the Redhawks, including FOX Sports Arizona Plus, FOX Sports Southwest-Plus, FOX College Sports Pacific and Comcast New Mexico. Game-based streaming can also be accessed through the FOX Sports GO app as well as the WAC digital network. One of the commonalities of all these broadcasts is that the dreadful duo of Adam Young and Russ Bradbury have to assume playing and analytical duties.

• As has been the case for four decades, Jack Nixon plans to perform acting and analytics duties on the Broadcast Channel for Agence Slant. Locally, Nixon’s story can be heard on 99.5 FM KXPZ in Las Cruces.

• Outside Las Cruces, listeners can access Nixon’s call from Aggie Sports Network’s affiliate stations, including 103.5 FM KNMZ (Alamogordo), 1150 AM KNMM (Albuquerque, 1240 AM KAMQ (Carlsbad), 1380 AM KHEY (El Paso), 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA (Gallup), and 107.1 FM KMDS (Las Vegas) fans who in no area can find their broadcasts through the TuneIn app, which is available nationwide.

NM STATE vs. SEATTLE U |: LOVES:

Overall Seattle U |: 16-3 (.842)

In Las Cruces, N.M. |: 8-0 (1,000)

At Pan Am Center |: 8-0 (1,000)

In Seattle, Wash. |: 6-3 (.667)

At Redhawk Center |: 6-3 (.667)

In neutral areas |: 2-0 (1,000)

Last match |: NM at State 75, SU 67 | 1.18.20:

Last NMSU Victory |: 1.18.20 |: 75-67:

Last NMSU Home Victory |: 2.16.19 |: 59-53:

Winning the Last NMSU Road | 1.18.20 |: 75-67:

Last SU win | 2.17.18 |: 73-63 (OT)

The last SU home win |: 2.17.18 |: 73-63 (OT)

Winning the Last SU Road | nobody

The Greatest Margin of Victory (NMSU) |: 33 |: 86-53 at 2.25.17

Largest Debt Limit (NMSU) |: 10 |: 73-63 on 2.17.18

Current row |: NMSU won three

The last five games |: 4-1 (.800)

The last five home games | 5-0 (1,000)

The last five away games | 4-1 (.800)

The last 10 games |: 9-1 (.900)

The last 10 home games |: 8-0 (1,000)

The last 10 away games | 6-3 (.667)

NM State Units Average | 1,422 |: 74.8:

SU points average |: 1,233 |: 64.9:

NMSU Earning Margin | +9.9:

Jans vs. Seattle U |: 4-1 (.800)

At Pan Am Center |: 2-0 (1,000)

At Redhawk Center |: 2-1 (.667)

Jans v. Hayford | 4-1 (.800)

Hayford v. NM | 1-4 (.200)

NMSU Full Time at 2.13 pm | 18-15 (.545)

Let’s talk again

• When they hit court on Saturday night during a lawsuit against the Redhawks, the Aggies are preparing for the No. 20 win of the year. NM State has achieved a 20-point rating in each of the last eight seasons – the longest in a series of 20-win seasons in program history.

• NM State has won 20 or more games 32 times in a season’s history.

• Third-year head coach Chris Ans strives to become the first coach in NM history to win 20 or more games in each of his first three seasons.

FIND A DEFENDER

• Point prevention for the Aggies has been emphasized throughout the 2019-20 season, but after playing WAC, NM State moved its defense to another level.

• The Aggies have the seventh best scoring defense in the country, leaving just 59.8 points per game.

• During the winning streak of 13 games at NM State, only three competitors managed to score or exceed 65 points.

SIGNED SHOE

• NM is currently among the top 50 NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams in statistical diversity.

• Goal defense |: 7th | 59.8 p. ppg:

• Rebound margin |: 16th | +7.2:

• Winning percentage |: 26th | .760:

• Unit margin | 27th | +10.9:

• 3FG made | 30th | 224:

• 3FG attempts 38 | 637:

• 3FG per game | 40th | 9.0:

WAC FACTS:

• New Mexico is the only WAC team of 9 teams to have lost a league in 2019-20.

• The Aggies will have three games leading the WAC Tournament standings with six regular season games remaining.

• With 10-0 points in WAC action, the Aggies are one of five teams in the nation that have not yet been in league action. The other teams in this group are Baylor (Big 12), Dayton (A-10), Gonzaga (WCC) and San Diego (Mountain West).

• Aggies’ 18 total wins are the highest in the league – one more this season than the California Baptist.

• Since Ans Anse and Company started the 2017-18 season in Las Cruces, New Mexico has a 37-3 (.925) record in WAC games. Only Gonzaga (44-1, .978) out of the West Coast Conference (WCC) has a winning percentage of higher conferences over that same period. Vermont (38-4, .905) is behind NM in the third highest league winning percentage since 2017-18, and Virginia (41-8, .837) is fourth.

CREATE CREATION

• Tomorrow’s dominance of the Ages in the WAC led to any number of impressive victories for the team.

• NM State’s 13-game winning streak is the fourth-longest in all NCAA Division I teams.

• Since last season, the Aggies have won 28 consecutive games against the WAC opposition in the nation’s long-running action against the league’s enemies.

• In the regular season of the WAC, NM State has won 25 consecutive wins, the longest streak in league history and the second longest active in the nation. Only Gonzaga (WCC wins in 38 consecutive regular season) has the longest streak.

• NM has won each of the last six road games, a piece that is the sixth longest at the moment.

• At their home site of Pan Am Center, the Aggies have collected 21 straight victories against the WAC opposition. It is the nation’s second longest winning conference home game, contributing only to South Dakota’s 25th consecutive home win over the Semitic opponents.

• NM State has won its last 13 WAC road games. Of all the other NCAA Division I teams, only Gonzaga (38 games) was the longest winning slider in conference road games.

Spanish and Texas

• On Tuesday, January 21, senior guard and state bomber Trvelyn Quinn underwent surgery after restoring a torn sidewalk, with each of the remaining ranks aggravated to replace lost production in the absence of the queen.

• Two of the best who have done so are senior striker Ivan Aurekoecha and red-shirt sports defender Abari Rice. In the five games since King’s absence, in a stretch where the Aggies are 5-0, each has made a big contribution in a big way.

• Through that period, Aurrecoechea averaged 17.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game after shooting 62.7 percent of the team’s best. At the same time, Rice adds 14.2 points and 5.0 ratings per round while sharing 0.489 / .440 / .824 shots at the same time.

• Rice has played for 30.2 minutes in the team’s last five games and is also a key part of Agis’ defensive efforts. The situation at NM State is only 56.2 points behind the opposition in its last five outings.

FLOWER BY VILLAGE BY:

• A program that was determined in depth when head coach Chris Ans came to NM in Las Cruces that depth was tested this season due to bad weather injuries.

• Coming into Thursday’s game, Terrell Brown, A.J. Harris, Clayton Henry, Dajur Wil Ozef, Wilfried Lika, Queen Travell and ab Abi Rice have missed a combined 95 games due to various injuries. Harris, Henry and Lika will compete for the remainder of the season, and unfortunately, the Aggies received more bad news on Wednesday, January 22, about Queen.

• One of Clint Burney, Meade, senior queens, the team’s leading scorer and scorer, will miss the next 4-6 weeks recovering from a successful surgery restoring a torn sideline. On June 16th, Queen struck down awkwardly after beating Aggies at Utah Valley in Thurday, but returned minutes later. In a win over his team against Seattle on Saturday, Queens scored 10 points and six rebounds in 14 minutes of action.

JANS THE MAN:

• On Thursday, January 30, with the Aggies winning at CSU Bakersfield, NM State produced 10 and more games winners in each of the last four seasons. Third-year head coach Chris Ans went through 10 or more consecutive seasons in each season at Las Cruces, becoming the first head coach of NM to produce a two-win streak in three consecutive seasons.

• January passes to Las Cruces under a different name: Jans-Uary. After taking over in New Mexico, third-year head coach Chris Jans is 20-1 (0.952), as the Agis Reserve League for the month. For his career, Jans has a 26-4 (.867) record during the month. It is the second-highest winning percentage in January by NCAA Division I active head coach and only Gonzaga’s Mark Few (.896) has a better winning percentage in the month.

• Jans has only had two wins for his NCAA Division I head coaching career, even reaching 100.

• In games with five and fewer points, Jans is 17-7 (0.708) during his tenure in New Mexico. Overall, his record in that configuration is 24-12 (.667) as the NCAA Division I head coach.

• In games with 10 or fewer points, Jans is 29-13 (.690) during his tenure in New Mexico. Overall, his record in those games is 40-20 (.667) as the NCAA Division I head coach.

• Ans has an impressive 39-3 (.929) record in games played at Pan-Amman Center as Agis head coach.

• Gathering in the 2017-18 season, Ans has won 13 consecutive games in February. In his senior coaching career at Division I NCAA Division I, Jans went 22-4 (.846) that month.

FEBRUARY FOUNDATION

• Since 2014, the Agrarians have been the fourth highest gainer in the nation since February.

1. Vermont (42-6) .875

2. Gonzaga (44-7) .862

3. Wichita State (42-8) .840

4. State of NM (37-8) .822

5. Kansas (42-10) .808

6. Vilanova (39-13) .750

UPPER TIME vs. SEATTLE U |: AN AN 18, 2020

• Opening a two-digit deficit in the middle of the opening half, Aggies struggled to connect the half and take control of the late stages of the decisive circle, beating Seattle W. 75-67.

• Ivan Aurekoechian (19 points, 11 reports) and Ab Abi Rice (17 points, 11 reports) went on to win the Agis victory, defeating NM State by 2:05 after beating three big-time batters. to 69-64:

• In the last 1:25 minutes, Terrell Brown and Rice came out of the rough line 6 to 6 to seal the deal for the Aggies. During that same period, Seattle W went 0-for-4 and made the last of his nine turnovers to help the NM state.

• What proved his last game before surgery to repair a torn sidewalk, senior Trevelyn Quinn finished with 10 points and scored all of Agis’ points in the 7-2 run to open the second half.

• Overcoming their 11-point deficit in the first half, the Aggies recorded their biggest result of the season.

• Leaving a free throw early and often helped NM win the day. During the win from The Charity Zone, the renters made up 34.7 percent of their total.

• The 35-23 edge on the glass helped the NM state to have 15-7 edge on the second Red-awks. Four of the nine Aggression Victory boards passed to the Queen.

• Victory was the third in a row for the Aggies against the Redhawks and helped NM State remain the only league team without WAC prosecution.

UPDATE |: At KANSAS CITY |: FB: 8, 2020

• After midfield for the second time in mid-2020, the goalkeepers relied on Ivan Aurecocea’s home game and scored 40 points in the last 20 minutes, claiming a 67-61 victory over Kansas City on Saturday night.

• Aurrecoechea coincides with a high level of his career, finishing the 23rd best game of the 9-to-15 shooting game to develop the state of NM.

• Abari Rice added 13 and Terel Brown added 10 to make Aggi’s winning streak the fifth game in a 13-game stretch.

• After being left unnoticed in the opening, Nyoni McKants finished with 10 points and helped the Aggies deflect a late charge by Ross as he seized the entire pass from Shawn Buchanan and put it in and led his team to a 66-59 lead.

• With the win, NM moved 15-1 in a game against Kansas City and extended his winning streak to the Roos in 15 consecutive games.

SELECTION OF THE PROJECT | ROSTER |: WORLD |: STATISTICS

• Armed with WAC leading scorer Terrell Brown (20.2 ppg), the Redhawks are sliding into the Pan Am Center, hoping for the first time since mid-January we will be able to combine back-to-back league victories.

• Brown has the nation’s 29th best goal average and leads all WAC players in field goal attempts (446, third nationally), field goals scored (181, 15th nationally), total points (479, 26th nation), free throw attempts (136th, 57th national) and free throws (104th, 59th national).

• Together with Brown, the Redhawks rely heavily on Myles Carter (9.1 ppg) and Morgan Means (12.0 ppg) to get the job done. Carter represents the team’s best perception threat by leading the WAC with 7 points for each of his games and has four doubles in his credit this year – another WAC’s best. At the same time, the WAC leads the free throw percentage (89.5) and is one of three Seattle W players to hit 25 or more windows this year.

• Ball safety remains one of the key things for the Redhawks to succeed. Seattle UE ranks 13th in the country with just 10.8 turnovers per game and their 260 total turnovers are 16th in college basketball.

• Several teams in the nation went to the full speed as the Redhawks do. Seattle U leads the WAC in both free kicks and 545 throws (416). Those numbers are the 32nd and ninth respectively in all NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams.

• Seattle U’s head coach Hay My Hayford is one of only two current WAC quarterbacks to beat Chris (Aussie (the other is California Baptist Rick Crow)).

Coming nearby

• Continuing the longest stretch of their home games of the year, NM State at 4pm on Saturday night. At 00 he returns to Pan Am Center. For the WAC clash with Utah Valley. Nine live members of the NM State 1969-70 Final Four will participate in the game and they will be recognized at midnight with a flag-raising ceremony.

++ NM state ++