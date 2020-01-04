advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – The New Mexico State Swimming and Diving Team dominated the 149-79 season. At CSU-Pueblo, Senior Day, noon Saturday, NM State Swimming and Diving Complex. New Mexico won the first 10 events in the last three of the exhibit list.

“It was a lot of fun today, we had a lot of support,” head coach Rick Pratt said. “It is good to celebrate the last meetings of our captains. We got a little tired, we had a really hard week in the gym, but we need to focus more on the details leading up to the final round of the season. I thought a couple of girls were coming up, Anabel Ivanov was really good today, and senior Ashley Reynolds had really good swimsuits. Ayanah Cason freshman impressed me, besides, we need to have some healthy girls and keep working hard.

Recently, Alex Knag, Ashley Reynolds, Airram Oliva-Aun and Rachel Ponte won the 200 Medley relay, before Michaela Millen won the 1000 free. Anabel Ivanov and Neza Kochijan then won 200 free and 50 free respectively, and freshman Ayanah Cason captured 200 IM. Italy Aranzabal and Lily Ellis finished one-two with one meter.

After the break, Catherine Harston finished in 100th place with teammate Laurent Hambourow, and freshman Aimee Burton won 100 free. University freshman Maude Boiley-Dufour won the 100 Back, finishing the day with Ivanov winning the 500 Free.

The park’s divers are now heading to Los Angeles on January 17-19 for a dive invitation before joining swimmers for the I-25 Battle of Albuquerque on Saturday, January 25 at 12 noon.

