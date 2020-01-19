advertisement

Pasadena, CA: Jason Huntley again called his shot.

The stubborn American former Ag was running big, and he didn’t disappoint.

He carried the football seven times for 53 yards (7.6 yards) and a hurry, which led the National Team to a 30-20 victory over the American team at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at Rose Bowl on Saturday night.

With scant touches to show the scouts, he deserves the NFL chance, Huntley made the most of his opportunities. Five of his seven vehicles went to seven plus yards, including his 11-yard base at the beginning of the third quarter.

He lost 14 and 13 yards in the fourth quarter, helping the national team to put the game on ice.

HERE @ thejasonhuntley @ NFLPABowl |: #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/eSL4l4vwqw:

– NM State Football (@NMStateFootball) on January 19, 2020

HIS WAY TO MAN @ NFLPABowl |: #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/FPG0Ns1wAX:

– NM State Football (@NMStateFootball) on January 19, 2020

Huntley, who ran 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2019 regular season, was one of two NGL contenders from the Aggies, competing in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl this year. Ray Bufford Jr. had gathered on the defensive back for a rival American team.

