LAS CRAZY, NM – The revenge of the 2019 Western Athletics Conference Championship game was to the hipsters.

Adriana Henderson left the field with 0.2 seconds left on the clock, and the Gia Pack hot game continued as the New Mexico State women’s basketball team survived UT Rio Grande Valley overtime at 76 at the Pan American Center on Thursday night. With 11 boards, Puck scored 26 points and averaged 27 points and 13.3 rebounds in the last three games.

The Aggies (7-12, 4-2 WAC) started fast and played blocking defense, opening the quarter with a 19-9 lead. NM State had a UTRGV (8-11, 3-3) 3-13 shot in the quarter, shooting 43.8 percent from the floor.

NM State quickly built a 24-9 advantage after Soufia Inoussa and Henderson’s three free throws. However, Viceroy fought back and cut the lead to seven, 28-21, with 3:05 left in the half. The Giants then led UTRGV with two more points for the remaining two quarters and led 34-23 at the half. New Mexico State shot 44.8 percent in the first half and came up with a perfect 6-6.

The third quarter began with Aggies switching to easy buckets and opening a 16-point advantage at 42-26 at 7:32 mark. UT Rio Grande Valley then went 18-6 to finish third and equalize 48th in the fourth.

The fourth quarter turned into a Pack show as the senior started heating up. He scored 14 of the 17 points in the first quarter of NM, then smashed a four and the Ages played three minutes 65-61. Then, as they had all the games, the Witches fought back and tied the game at 69 with 15 seconds remaining. While NM State will get the last shot, three of the Packs went into overtime in the playoffs and during the game. In the fourth quarter, Pac scored 14 points.

Pack stayed hot to start the overtime and drilled three, passing 72-69 for Agi’s lead. After UTRGV led 73-72, Tailey Grace came off the bench and finished NM by 74-73 points. Both defenders then closed and neither side was able to score until Vaquero’s Trelynn Tyler hit a free-throw line, giving UTRGV one point for six seconds.

Then the Aggies responded to move the ball forward and display the game. Out of time, Henderson received the incoming entries, and Puck acted as a smash hit, as Henderson received the paint and left the field with 0.2 seconds left on the clock.

In the last three meetings, these were two overtime games played between the two schools. NM State doubled UTRGV 76-73 with a double overtime victory at the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on March 16, 2019.

Pack continued to perform well in double-doubles for the third consecutive year. The senior scored 26 points with 11 rebounds and six 3-pointers for his career. Inusa added 12 points and six boards. Along with beating the winner of the game, Henderson has won 11 season seasons, won nine career highs and hit five assists.

NM State fired 30-70 shots from the floor, including 7-19 just beyond the archway. The bricks also dominated the glass, coming out of Vasker 48-34.

On Thursday, January 30, at 8pm, New Mexico State continues to hold conferences on a road trip. (MT) vs. CSU Bakersfield and wrapping up at GCU on Saturday, February 1st at 2pm. Both games can be streamed live on the WAC digital network.

