CANSAS CITY – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team lost to Kansas City 56-52 at the Swinney Rack Center in defensive slowdown on Sunday afternoon. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 11, but was postponed for a day due to bad weather in Kansas City.

The Aggies (5-11, 2-1 WAC) fell 10-6 early, but three from Rodrea Echols led the race, which saw NM State lead 18-12. Ross (10-8, 3-1) then scored the last four points of the quarter, with New Mexico leading 18-16. During the quarter, NM State shot KC up 30.8 percent.

The second quarter started back and forth, while Kansas City began to warm up to three. In the 22nd game, the Roos hit a back three, which strengthened them, and they went out of the locker room from 33-28 at half time.

Adriana Henderson and Amanda Soderquist led by Adriana Henderson and Amanda Soderquist with 6:10 to Kansas City 38-32, and Sophia Inusa converted the layout, giving the Aggies a 40-38 lead. After Rose pulled away with five quick points, Henderson hit three more in the third with 30 seconds left and the teams went into the fourth quarter with a 43-43 shutout.

The fourth was sharp as both teams were locked in defense. However, the Aggies led 52-47 with a two-minute lead from the offensive back and brought Inusa back. However, Kansas City collected and finished the game 9-0 against NM State in their first win since 2014.

Soderquist scored 13 for the Aggies, and the Pack added a sixth double of the season – 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. As a team, NM State gave KC just 29 percent shooting from the floor, but Roos went that line 22 times and converted 17 of those opportunities, while Aggies were given only 9 free throws. NM State also blocked Roos star Ericka Mattingly, who scored just two field goals and made it to the final in 5:44.

On Thursday, January 16, at 6:00 pm, the state of New Mexico returns to the Pan American Center for a WAC performance in the Utah Valley. Fans who cannot participate can catch all the action live on the WAC digital network.

