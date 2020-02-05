advertisement

DENVER: – Aggie sophomore Nick Gonzalez is officially the favorite to take home the 2020 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year award.

The conference announced Wednesday morning its Preseason Coaches Poll, Preseason All-WAC team and Preseason Player and Pitcher of the Year. The top 10 coaches of the League have voted for the certificates but have not been able to choose their own team or players.

In 2019, a unanimous All-American, Gonzalez united one of the best offensive seasons in Agi program history, slashing .432 / .532 / .773 with 16 home runs, 80 RBI, 19 doubles and four triples. He recorded the sixth-highest strikeout percentage (95) in team history in one season, in addition to fifth-highest average weight and fifth-most running backs (80) in school history.

The Vail, Ariz., Homeland was leading the nation in average weight, while also ranking among the top ten in the nation in rebounding percentage (third), strikes (fourth), run (fourth), RBI (fifth), OBP (fifth), common fundamentals (sixth) and sacrificial flies (eighth). He was finalist for the Bobby Bragan Collegegiate Slugger Award and the semifinal for the Golden Ball of the Year national award.

The most recent honor is one that he received this prerequisite. In the name of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Perfect Game, D1Baseball and Baseball America’s Preseason All-American, Gonzalez is on every MLB team’s radar heading into the 2020 campaign planned for the upcoming draft. as a choice of five.

In addition to hosting the Preseason Player of the Year conference, Gonzalez landed on the Preseason All-WAC team at second base. Joined by teammates Tristan Peterson and Kevin Jim Imenez, first baseman and utility / designated hits, respectively.

Senior Peterson, finishing the 2019 season, plated 4,400 points, ranking 14th in the country. Ariz. Tucson, the homeland, was also second in the nation in RBIs (90), fourth in slugging percentage (0.769), ninth in base percentage (0.520), 15th (20), 18th (69th). : ) and 25th on a general basis (150).

At the same time, Jim Imenez hit 3232 in one home run and 24 RBI in 98 plate appearances. The governor of Arizal Nogales stumbled on 4040 and reached the 402 trail, 26 marching to his 15 strokes.

Only the UTRGV matched the NM state trio players on the Preseason All-WAC team, as the Vaqueros also placed three in the team. Three of the Preseason All-WAC team’s four holes were from the Grand Canyon, and Antelopes’ Kade Mechals collected the Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

It was predicted that the G rivals (66 points) would finish third, with Grand Canyon (73 points) and Sacramento (71 points) respectively. NM received two first-place votes, as did Grand Canyon and fourth-place UTRGV (55 points).

The trio of Gonzalez, Peterson and Jim Immenes, as well as the rest of the Aggies, begin their 2020 campaign on Friday, 14th. On February 14th. MT at Presley Achu Field.

