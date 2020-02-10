advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – Nick Gonzalez’s legacy continues to grow.

Gonzalez is officially one of the five main points of the naive Presidential All-American: Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, National Basketball Writers Association and Perfect Game.

Agi’s second baseman received first-team honors in second base from four of five editions: Baseball America, College Baseball Newspaper, D1 Baseball and Perfect, until recently he was named NCBWA Preseason All-America Most database.

He is a student-athlete from the first state of the state who has achieved the unanimous status of Persistent America.

A united American in 2019, Gonzalez collected one of the best offensive seasons in school history, slashing .432 / .532 / .773 with 16 home runs, 80 RBI, 19 doubles and four triples. He recorded the sixth-highest strikeout percentage (95) in team history in one season, in addition to fifth-highest average weight and fifth-most running backs (80) in school history.

The Vail, Ariz., Homeland was leading the nation in average weight, while also ranking among the top ten in the nation in rebounding percentage (third), strikes (fourth), run (fourth), RBI (fifth), OBP (fifth), common fundamentals (sixth) and sacrificial flies (eighth). He was finalist for the Bobby Bragan Collegegiate Slugger Award and the semifinalist for the Golden Ball of the Year national award.

Gonzalez voted home runner-up at the Western Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year award in 2020, Gonzalez is on the radar of every MLB team heading into the 2020 campaign and is projected as the top five in the upcoming draft.

Gonzalez, along with the rest of the campaign, launch the 2020 campaign on Friday, February 14. The first pitch against Texas Southern is set at 3. MT at Presley Achu Field.

