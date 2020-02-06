advertisement

CHICAGO – On paper, it seemed like it would lead from the beginning of the explosion to the end.

Early in the morning, the weather did not work out enough that the men’s basketball team of New Mexico State gathered in the town of Uni on Thursday night. That is until one of Chicago’s beloved sons, playing in front of nearly 100 family members traveling to the Jonsons Convocation Center – took the forefront of action to make sure there were no doubts left in the WAC favorites.

Playing his collegiate career for the first time in his hometown, Evan Gillard II advanced to New Mexico 20-4 in the final 7:24 of the opening half, scoring seven straight points and Aggies went up. 71-49 victory over Chicago.

The fifth straight victory on the Fifth Road helped the Aggies to maintain a two-game lead in the WAC Tournament standings.

FIRST HALF:

• The slow start limited the effectiveness of a normal Ages attack. After Ab Barry Rice scored the first five points of the game, NM State found itself embracing the Chicago State team in a heated dispute over the famine.

• A pair of Amir Zolizade threw a free throw to the Cougars on the 6th. 13.

• After this 8:21 mark layout, Gillard II changed the face of the game. The junior has a bit of a free throw to kick start the Aggies game, and after the Cougars responded with two free throws of their own, Gilyard II nailed it with a three-pointer and followed a rough spin in the end to propel visitors. 21-15, 4:41 left in the frame.

• Terrell Brown followed Gillard II’s personal goal with 5 consecutive points, and Sean Williams also started the action. The guard finished off the first half of his seven points, keeping the mid-range archer in and firing a little free throw late in the half.

• As good as Agit’s offense seemed to be, though, at the end of the half at 7:24, their defense was better. NM allowed the State of Chicago to sink just one field goal in the final 8:20 minutes of the break, and as a result the Aggies broke into their locker room with a 34-17 advantage.

SECOND HALF

• Hoping to keep the Cougars out of the way, the Agts were able to do just that when the second half began. NM departed the first 5:30 of the 11-4 race circuit and lit up that increase was the duo of Gillard II and Rice. Previously, the trio hit a free throw in that zone, while the latter scored five points, leaving it 14th, with 30 going 45-21 and 14:30 remaining.

• NM State’s lead increased to 28 points when Bryce Rewalt ran to the bench and drove three corners to get 59-31, 10. By 10.

• The Angels never let their leader fall below 15 points, and Tennessee Owens finished the game by scoring a corner triple in a one-three-tenths of a second, taking the 22-point margin of victory.

SECTOR CITY / SECURITY STATISTICS

• Williams led the way for the Aggies, scoring 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting. He was one of three players in the state of NM to score two points as each of the winning efforts was 12, with Gillard II and Rice.

• Two things in particular helped the Aggies win the night – defense and rebounding. NM State placed 33-19 yards on the glass against the Cougars and created 29 points (40.8 percent of its total).

• Ivan Aurekoechian scored six points and six rebounds, and Shoun Buchana had four of Aggi’s 13 assistants.

• Chicago, who played the overwhelming majority of the second half with just five players, was replaced by Andrew Lewis for 12 points due to a wrongdoing.

• The Aggies have spread their winning slaves to 12 victory games and are now one of only eight NCAA Division I national teams to have lost a conference game this season.

• NM improved to 20-1 in a 15-1 win over the Cougars against Chicago.

• Agchi head coach Chris Ans is now 12-0 in NCAA Division I head coaching against teams from Illinois.

• The Aggies have won 27 games against WAC rivals. This includes a record WAC record of 24 consecutive wins in regular season WAC competitions.

Coming nearby

• The Aggies’ second and final Midwest stop for the regular season is scheduled for Saturday, when they travel to Kansas to perform at the Roos Key WAC. 6 was installed inside the Swinney Recreation Center. At 00. With WAC digital network MT set the slope.

++ NM state ++

