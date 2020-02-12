Four games

NM State (1-2) in UNLV (0-5)

Thursday, 13 February |: 11: At 00. |: Fertitta Tennis Complex | Las Vegas, Nev.

NM in Arizona

Saturday, 15 February |: 10: At 00. |: Lennell Robinson Tennis Center | Tuscany, Ariz.

NM State vs. Santa Clara

Sunday, February 16 11. At 00. |: Lennell Robinson Tennis Center | Tuscany, Ariz.

• Coming from a two-week break, the NM State Tennis Team returns to action by participating in three meetings in four days. All those meetings come on the road, starting on Thursday morning at UNLV and continuing with Saturday morning in Arizona. The three-day rhythm ends on Sunday morning, when Aguides merges with Santa Clara in Tuscany, Arizona.

• In their latest action, the Aggies posted their first win of the season, erasing a 0-2 deficit against New Mexico at the Agcy Tennis Complex. Junior Harsha Challa completed her return to the Lobos (the first state in the state since 2012), taking the first two sets of Sara Quutilla-Webert to the 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 stairs.

• Jallah’s victory was one of four singles the Aghis claimed. For her efforts in Hyderabad, India, on Monday, February 3, she brought home the WAC Women’s Tennis Singles WAC Award.

• Agis’ leading singles player in doubles is senior Neus Toregregosa, who is 2-1 (0.667) one-on-one with his team’s three double tiles.

• Zala, Chloe Gavino and Gavi Kalaga each posted their first 2020 single with victories over “Beans” on Saturday, February 1st.

• In the middle of an eight-game home tournament, the rebels enter a Thursday morning screening in search of the first victory of their players’ 2020 division.

• To start the season, UNLV has finished four of its five losses, but this is not due to playing one of the nation’s best matches. The tandem of En-Pei Huang and Izumi Asano is currently ranked as the 13th best tandem in the country and has an 11-3 record to date.

• Asa, a top-flight singles competitor, was responsible for securing one of the rebels’ single in 2020. Another victory brought Samantha Lee to the sixth place of the 5-6 rebels. Friday, February 7, 2 defeats against Arcanas.

• The extension of the sixth consecutive game for the Wildcats continues as they play Saturday morning in New Mexico State. Arizona has won its last three doubles matches after falling 18th to Texas A&M (7-0) and 46th to Arkansas (5-2) to start part of its 2020 schedule.

• The Wildcats dropped North Texas (4-0) and Northern Arizona (4-3) last Friday. Christine Prell, who went 2-0 in two singles games last week, went 2-0.

• The pair of Abby Amos and Talya Chandberg third flight also went 2-0.

• Over the past decade, Arizona has outscored Aggies 5-0, each winning in a variety of closures.

• The Broncos embarked on their journey 4 away from home 4. With a 3-point victory over UC Davis on Saturday, February 8, a victory that marked their first win of the 2020 season.

• In double play, the Broncos recorded five singles victories (5-12 singles games), two of which came off the Maddy Potoff race (2-1).

• Doubler’s game was the Broncos’ strong side so far in double-team play with a 4-3 (.571) tandem. Potoff led Katya Tabachnik to a 2-0 lead, and Madison Clark and Jamie Amy Schreyer’s pair set a 2-0 record in the 3-0 line.

• When their three-day voyage is over, the Agigans return to L.A. Crews, NM, for each of their next eight meetings. That long-standing home pavilion begins Saturday, Feb. 22, when NM State is fighting in Southern Utah at 2 p.m. At 00. From Agni Tennis Complex.

