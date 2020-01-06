advertisement

Hall of Fame New Mexico

Albuquerque My all-time New Mexico State basketball grown-ups, my imitation Collins and Rob Evans, have learned that they are now two of the last seven ventures at the New Mexico Hall of Fame. The duo, along with Alan Branch, Holly Holm, Nick Pino, Danny Romero and Carolyn Thompson, will formally join the organization’s 47th Hall of Fame, which takes place Sunday, April 5, at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

“There has been a significant increase in immigrant Agi adults at the New Mexico Festival Gym in recent years, and I would like to thank Marty and the committee for recognizing my image and Rob,” commented Mario Mokis, State Athletic Director. “What makes it special is the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Final Four, where two people will return to Las Cruces in February.”

Jim im Collins | Men’s Basketball |: 1967-70

One of the best players in sports and whites ever, Collins helped the state of New Mexico advance to the top of the college basketball scene in Las Cruces for four years.

He played for the NM State Basketball Team from 1967-1970 and was the captain of coach Lu Henson’s 1970 Final Four team, which remains the only final quarterback in school history. In that 1970 season, Collins was named second-team All-American for Agit with 24.3 points in 24 games, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Then Collins was drafted 11th overall in the first round of the 1970 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, where he played two seasons. He was later transferred to the US Bank / IM Athletics State Hall in 1975.

After the 1972 season, Collins returned to NM as a coach in 1973 as coach of the Lu Henson staff. Shortly after, as head coach at St. Thomas Elementar and after 14 years as assistant coach at Henson in Illinois, Collins became head coach. UIC Flames head coach for 14 seasons from 1996-2010. At that time, Flames won the Horizon League Regular Seasonal Championship in 1998, as well as the Horizon League Championship in 2002 and 2004. College Collins and Flames made three trips to the NCAA Tournament in 1998, 2002 and 2004 at NIT. look 2003

Rob Evans |: Men’s Basketball |: 1966-68:

Although he only spent two years in Las Cruces, Rob Evans was a key staple for the team pair led by Lu Henson in the late 1960s. Hobbs’ production of NM rose to the senior level of the team during his inauguration in his homeland. That year (1966-67) he helped the Aggies set a 15-11 record in the NCAA Tournament. With this body of work, Evans received the title of Most Outstanding Athlete in NM in 1967.

The following year, Evans captured the lineup and brought it to an impressive 23-6 record. That year ended in another NCAA Tournament. After graduating from the state of New Mexico in 1968, Evans began a coaching career, spending more than five decades in the 1969-76 staff as an assistant to the Louis Henson staff.

After coaching stops in Texas Tech (1976-90) and Oklahoma State (1990-92), Evans accepted the job of his first head coach, becoming the reserve manager at All-Miss, a position he held in 1992-98. Through that time, Evans led the Rebels to NCAA Tournament rematches in 1996-97 and 1997-98 before leaving Arizona to become Arizona’s head coach until the 1998-99 season began.

In the eight seasons leading up to the Devils of the Sun, Evans helped the team make four postseason appearances, which included a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2002-03. While in Tempe, Evans coached future NBA players Ike Diogu and Eddie House, and following his time in Arizona, served as assistant coach at Arkansas (2007-11), TCU (2011-12) and North Texas (2012- 17):

Recently, Sunday’s conscription with Collins and Evans departs from the NMSHOF three-day induction weekend, which begins Friday, April 3, the day before the Welcome Welcome Dinner charity Golf Classic.

++ NM state ++

