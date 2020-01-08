advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – Tobin Echo-Hawk, Head Coach of the Long-Range Division I Softball Division in Profland and UTEP, joins NM as a Volunteer Assistant Coach.

On Wednesday, Aggie softball head coach Katie Rudolph announced her appointment to the coaching staff. Echo-Hawk joins its head coach Kat Heifner and assistant coach Karsa Donistorpe on the staff.

Echo Hock has 11 seasons of head coaching experience under his belt, including a career-high 250 wins. Most recently he was the head coach of the UTEP softball program, led the miners for six seasons (2014-19) and twice advanced to the US Conference Tournament.

He spent five seasons in Portland State (2009-13) before arriving at UTEP, leading the program with four scholarships and four NCAA regional appearances before that. In all five years of his tenure, the Vikings have won 25 plus games, completing 30 and more victories in 2010 and 2011, and have set a 146-127 overall record, including a 78-20 conference record.

In his coaching career, Echo-Hawk has taught nine student-athletes to receive Player of the Year or Pitcher of the Year. Under his leadership, 51 student-athletes have been named to the Conference, and 10 student-athletes have received NFCA-wide region awards.

After graduating from the state of Nebraska, he went to the Huskers in 1993-96 as the third quarterback. He was a four-time general conference selection, a three-year All-Westerner (1994-96) and a second All-Armenian team as a junior and senior. He set a single season mark in the middleweight category (0.439), double-double (22) and earned run (66), and he finished as Nebraska’s all-time leader in hits (226) and double-double (48).

Louisville, Colo., Served as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator in Portland State from 2006-08, before moving to the head coach position. She was a volunteer assistant coach at her university in 1996-97. Prior to managing softball projects at Centaurus HS in Lafayette, Colo. (1999-2002) and Broomfield HS in Broomfield, Colo. (2003-06).

The Aggies kick off their 2020 home campaign with the Troy Cox Invitational from February 6-9. NM is playing in the Nebraska season, and the first pitch is set for 4. Thursday, February 6.

