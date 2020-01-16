advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – The 2020 season and field season kick off this weekend.

The Aggies will compete in the Corky Classic, which will be held at Texas Tech on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18, inside the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas. The match will be shown on TexasTech.TV.

The meetings are scheduled to start at 3 pm. MT Friday with field events. Event management, meanwhile, is getting ready at 4pm. MT

The second and final day of the competition starts at 10pm. And the projects will end at 3pm. On the 30th. MT

NM State was off the track one season before. The Aggies collected second place in the WAC Indoor Championships to close out the 2019 campaign.

This year’s main linebackers who will compete at Texas Tech this weekend include captains Keosha Sanders and Keyarha Wilson. In last year’s indoor championships, Wilson lifted his first straight conference title with a high throw (1.70m).

Senators Bristol O’Connor and Alice Watkins headline the NM field as both will compete in this weekend’s weightlifting.

60m women’s noise

Telecia Briscoe

Royal Hayes

Keosha Sanders:

Lashira tire

Micah Walker:

Women’s 200m basket

The essence of Brown

Royal Hayes

Keosha Sanders:

Micah Walker:

Madeleine Wellplin

Women’s 400m noise

Israel Swanson

Women’s 600 yard race

Elizabeth Mendoza

Terice Steen:

Women’s 1000m Run

Leia Salazar

Shane Drake

Rachel Sandy

Alexis nsson

Women’s 1 Mile Run

Leia Salazar

Shane Drake

Rachel Sandy

Alexis nsson

Women’s 3000m Run

Corinne Hanson

Essika Dominguez:

Maggie Gibbs

Emily Stutsman

Women’s 60m hurdles

Jewell Bolden:

Telecia Briscoe

Nia Garcia

Women’s 4 x 400m relay

A. : Terris Steven, Lani Welple, Lashira Trump, Israel Swanson, Keosha Saunders

B., Brooke Wallace, Danisha Woodside, Takiyah Johnson, Essence Brown, Elizabeth Mendoza

Women’s high jump

Quarkha Wilson

Women’s long jump

Jewell Bolden:

Nia Garcia

Victoria Resera

Dasha Robinson

Andy Harrelson

Women’s triple jump

Dasha Robinson

Installation of female shot

Andy Harrelson

Bristol O’Connor

Samantha ponds

Lose Weight

Bristol O’Connor

Alisa Watkins

Kyle Pollard

