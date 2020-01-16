History links
LAS CRAZY, NM – The 2020 season and field season kick off this weekend.
The Aggies will compete in the Corky Classic, which will be held at Texas Tech on Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18, inside the Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas. The match will be shown on TexasTech.TV.
WORLD
The meetings are scheduled to start at 3 pm. MT Friday with field events. Event management, meanwhile, is getting ready at 4pm. MT
The second and final day of the competition starts at 10pm. And the projects will end at 3pm. On the 30th. MT
ABOUT CASES
NM State was off the track one season before. The Aggies collected second place in the WAC Indoor Championships to close out the 2019 campaign.
This year’s main linebackers who will compete at Texas Tech this weekend include captains Keosha Sanders and Keyarha Wilson. In last year’s indoor championships, Wilson lifted his first straight conference title with a high throw (1.70m).
Senators Bristol O’Connor and Alice Watkins headline the NM field as both will compete in this weekend’s weightlifting.
For full coverage of the New Mexico State track and field, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateXCTF), Instagram (@NMStateXCTF) and Facebook Like Us (NMStateTrackXC).
MR ET UWINS:
60m women’s noise
Telecia Briscoe
Royal Hayes
Keosha Sanders:
Lashira tire
Micah Walker:
Women’s 200m basket
The essence of Brown
Royal Hayes
Keosha Sanders:
Micah Walker:
Madeleine Wellplin
Women’s 400m noise
Israel Swanson
Women’s 600 yard race
Elizabeth Mendoza
Terice Steen:
Women’s 1000m Run
Leia Salazar
Shane Drake
Rachel Sandy
Alexis nsson
Women’s 1 Mile Run
Leia Salazar
Shane Drake
Rachel Sandy
Alexis nsson
Women’s 3000m Run
Corinne Hanson
Essika Dominguez:
Maggie Gibbs
Emily Stutsman
Women’s 60m hurdles
Jewell Bolden:
Telecia Briscoe
Nia Garcia
Women’s 4 x 400m relay
A. : Terris Steven, Lani Welple, Lashira Trump, Israel Swanson, Keosha Saunders
B., Brooke Wallace, Danisha Woodside, Takiyah Johnson, Essence Brown, Elizabeth Mendoza
Women’s high jump
Quarkha Wilson
Women’s long jump
Jewell Bolden:
Nia Garcia
Victoria Resera
Dasha Robinson
Andy Harrelson
Women’s triple jump
Dasha Robinson
Installation of female shot
Andy Harrelson
Bristol O’Connor
Samantha ponds
Lose Weight
Bristol O’Connor
Alisa Watkins
Kyle Pollard
++ NM state ++