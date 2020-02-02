advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – Junior Harsha Challa outscored New Mexico’s Sarah Quutilla-Weberte in a 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 away game to lead New Mexico State women’s tennis, winning a 4-3 voluntary victory over the Lobos , which took place on Saturday at noon at the Agni Tennis Complex.

Victory was one of the many varieties coming for the Agers, who announced they were 2-0 and 3-2 on their roof. It also meant the team’s first win since New Mexico in 2012.

• The Lobos quickly grabbed the upper hand, securing a 6-1 victory in double and triple flights.

• NM State fell 0-2 after Kaela Diuilio dropped to 6-2, 6-2 in the sixth inning, but that was when the hosts came back.

• Gavi Kalaga won the Agigi GM with his 6-3, 7-6 (5-3) victories over four innings, and Chloe Gavino equalized two, beating Alicia Manolescu 6-4, 7-6 (5-3) in three parts of the flight.

• New Mexico regained control in the top five with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory, but Neus Toregregosa again brought things back to 6. 4, 3-6, 6-4 on the front line. pressure on Jala in two flights.

• Zala was ready for it, but saw the coming victory to put the Aggies in the winning column for the first time this season.

• Nassi Las Vegas represents the starting point of the Aggies’ three-month road trip, which is less than two weeks away. On Thursday, February 13, the state will pick up UNLV at 11am. At 00 in Fertitta Tennis Center.

