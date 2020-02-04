advertisement

Full WAC release

DENVER – After her big win sealed a deal for the New Mexico State Women’s Tennis Team to win 2020, junior Harsha Jala was named WAC Women’s Tennis Singles WAC of the Week, announced by the league office Tuesday morning.

Jala, a junior from Hyderabad, India, was responsible for helping the Aggies win one of their major rivals. Playing 2-0 and 3-2 in New Mexico on Saturday afternoon, the state of the state of the state won the state in each of the last two meetings of the finals.

At the forefront of the singles action, Jala won the beautified “Sarah Quutilla-Webert” beans, beating 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 – which ended Aggies’ 4-3 win over the Bean. The victory represented Jala’s first victory in the 2020 schedule.

Thanks to Shala’s victory, the Aggies managed to close out their first win of the season. In addition, Challa’s efforts allowed the state to win New Mexico for the first time since 2012. Tuesday also marked the second time in Jala’s career that she had contended for the WAC Women’s Tennis Singles Week. Last season, he earned the honor on Tuesday, March 5, after going 2-0 in singles action.

This week, Jala and Ag go on a hiatus, but return next week as they embark on a three-day road trip. The first stop for those stretchers is in Nevis, Nevada, where they are on Thursday, February 11 at 11am. At 00 they get confused with UNLV.

