Full WAC release

DENVER – In their first win since Sunday afternoon to help the New Mexico men’s tennis men’s team win, senior Nicholas Butrago has taken home the WAC Men’s Tennis Singles Athlete of the Week announcement, announced by the league office. Tuesday morning.

Hailing from Bogotá, Colombia, Buitrago opened his 2020 season singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Joaquin Delpino of Western New Mexico. Buttrago’s victory in the second singles slot helped the Aggies to a 7-0 win over the Manganese in their opening match of the season at the Agni Tennis Complex after Sunday afternoon.

The senior also teamed up with his last year’s man, Luis Flores, who scored a 6-1 win over Nico Barry and David Wallace in the second flight double action.

Last season: His first in Agi’s uniform. Butrago was named a second-team All-WAC second-team selection after joining forces with Flores 10-7 in a double-match. That record contained an almost perfect 4-1 showing in the WAC doubles.

This weekend, Buitargon and the rest of the Aggies head north to Lev Vegas, Nev. Participate in four games held over two days at UNLV. NM prepares for Hawaii, the Pacific Ocean, UC Riverside and UNLV Friday and Saturday at the Fertitta Tennis Complex. The first meeting of Agis will take place on Friday morning 11. At 00, against Host Rebel.

