LAS CRAZY, NM – It’s time to turn Albuquerque into a superhero.

This state’s NM State track & field team is making its first of three trips to Duke City during this week’s indoor season. The Aggies will compete at the invitation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College, hosted in New Mexico on Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25, at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The meeting will be broadcast by FloTrack.

WORLD

Friday’s action is scheduled to begin at 4pm, starting with the weight drop. The day ends at a depth of 200 m, which is expected to pass at 7 pm. On the 35th.

The second and final day of the meeting begins with a shot at 9pm on a Saturday night. The race ends on the track, finishing the 4x400m relay at 2am. On the 35th.

ABOUT MEETING

Over the course of two days, Aggies will be up against some of the best teams in the nation, including USC No. 1, Texas No. 4 and LSU No. 16: New Mexico host and state rival and I-10 Enemy Battle UTEP roam the field.

AGGIE UPDATE:

In the state of NS last weekend The state will launch a successful season-opening exhibit at the Texas Tech hosted Corky Classic in Lehok, Texas. The Aggies rank best in the Western Athletic Conference in five events entering the second week of the closed campaign.

Seniors Keosha Sanders and Lashira Tremble participated in the Corky Classic 60 m deep 7 hour watch every hour. 50th and hold the WAC best time this season by 0.22 seconds during this event. Meanwhile, freshman freshman Essence Brown sits at the conference lounge 200.95 meters deep at 24.95.

Senior Nia Garcia maintains the top 60m hurdles for the WAC this season. He came in 8.88 seconds in the Corky Classic and is ahead of the next closest finisher with 0.11 seconds.

Senior Kiera Wilson’s mark, at 1.70m, is the best of the conference so far. The triple jump of freshman Dacha Robinson’s 12.33m mark is almost a full meter ahead of the next closest competitor.

