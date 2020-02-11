advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – Aggies runs the WAC.

New York State senior Brooke Wallace and freshman Dasha Robinson were recognized as the women and field athletes of the Western Athletic Conference on February 3-9. The Aggies last made the annual conference prize in 2017 when it received the honor of Katara Nelson (track) and then freshman year Keayara Wilson (field).

Last weekend, Wallace competed in the 400m race at the UNM Collegegiate Classic, sixth with a new individual best time of 55.99. His effort in the event is the third best in NM state history and is ranked as the WAC’s best time this season.

The Baltimore native also ran the 200 meters and reached that line on 25.29, one of the WAC’s top 10 performances this season.

At the same time, Robinson represented the Aggies in the triple jump and long jump in the UN Collegiate Classic. He sparkled in a brilliant triple jump, finishing sixth in the new best individual distance of 12.45m.

The badge occupies the first place in the WAC at almost the whole meter.

The following weekend, Wallace, Robinson, and the rest of Aggies head back to Albuquerque. NM State will compete in its regular season finale, the Don Kirby Invitational, on Thursday, February 13, and Friday, February 14, at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

++ NM state ++

