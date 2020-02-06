advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – Four different Aggies scored at least 14 points, and the New Mexico State women’s basketball team defeated Chicago 80-56 in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night. NM State ran the game for nearly 38 minutes.

Tayelin Grays had a career night, scoring a career-high 15 points on a 6-11 shooting from the floor to participate in the 27th season of 27-year-old aggression to lead the Aggies (8-14, 5-4 WAC). The pedagogue from Dayton, Texas, finished the first nine games of the season due to an injury.

Graduation transfer Mikayla Booker also had a break game, dominating low and earning a season-high 14 points in just 15 minutes. Gia Pack and Aaliyah Prince added 14 points, and Pack recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. Pack moved sixth in the NM list of all-time points – 1,663 points.

After a 4-2 early bye by the Cougars (1-21, 1-8 WAC), NM State quickly rebounded. The Agts finished the quarter shooting 50 percent and went 25-17 after the first quarter. The second quarter was much the same as NM State blocking defense and continuing to fire well. New Mexico State scored just three times in the second quarter, 45-27 in the state of Chicago.

With a balanced attack, NM State placed third on the six-minute mark with 27 points, 54-27. Since that time, the Aggies have won 80-56.

The state of New Mexico fired 45.6 percent from the floor and forced 20 states into the state of Chicago. This was also the first time the Four Ages have scored at least 10 points since March 9, 2019, at California Baptist.

NM returns to Pan American Center 2. Fans unable to attend Kansas City on Thursday, February 8th can watch the match live stream on FOX Sports Southwest, FOX Sports Oklahoma, FOX Sports San Diego, FOX Sports Prime Ticket LA, FOX Sports Arizona + and Comcast New Mexico . For check queries, check with your local Cable Provider.

