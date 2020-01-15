advertisement

Game Ninth:

New Mexico State (12-6, 3-0 WAC) in Utah Valley (7-11, 1-2 WAC)

Thursday, January 16 7. At 00. |: UCCU Center (8,500) |: Or, Utah

View (ESPN + / ESPN app) | Listen | Live Stats |: NM State Playing Cards |: Utah Valley Game Notes:

Opening tips

• Six consecutive winners, the New Mexico State Men’s Basketball Team, strive to remain the only WAC team without a defeat in league action as they embark on a three-game road trip Thursday night against the Utah Valley in UU on Thursday. Center:

• The decision to participate in the 13th consecutive game between the Wolverines and the Aggies is scheduled for 7pm. At 00. With ESPN + and the ESPN app, worldwide collision is taking place. The game presentation and story of this platform will be provided by Mychal Clanton and Sed Bonner respectively.

• US Bank / Nimmi Hall of Fame state announcer Jack Nixon, who is leaving for his fifteenth trip to the United States to report on the action on the local 99.5 FM KXPZ.

• Outside Las Cruces, listeners can access Nixon’s call from affiliate stations on the Aggie Sports Network, which include 103.5 FM KNMZ (Alamagordo), 1150 AM KNMM (Albuquerque, 1240 AM KAMQ (Carlsbad), 1380 AM KHEY (El Paso), 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA (Gallup) and 107.1 FM KMDS (Las Vegas) Fans who cannot find in any field can also find their broadcast via the TuneIn app available nationwide.

THE BIBLE IS FREE

• January passes to Las Cruces under another name: Jans-Uary. Since taking over in New Mexico, third-year head coach Chris Jans is 16-1 (0.941), as the Agis Reserve League for the month. For his career, Jans has a 22-4 (.846) record a month. It is the second highest gainer in January by the active head coach of the NCAA Division I and only Gonzaga’s Mark Few (0.894) has the highest winning percentage in the month.

• As they embark on their three-game WAC journey, the Agents have the strongest starting five in the country when shooting basketball. New Mexico State’s top five finishers: Ivan Avrecchea, Evan Gillard II, Nyoni McKants, Queen Travell and abar Rice, are shooting 54.2 percent (12 of 65) in the WAC.

• Speaking of Rice, the redshirt redshirt outside of Houston, Texas, is the WAC player of the week. On Monday afternoon, Rice received her first weekly prize from the WAC to help the Aggers last week. Through those two games, Rice averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals while shooting from the field.

• After a difficult non-conference slide, senior guard Terel Brown looked like the threat of a dangerous goal he made in 2018-19. In the WAC action, Brown averaged .520 / .444 / .750 shooting splits and averaged 12.3 points per game. This comes after Brown shot just 11 of 65 (16.9 percent from long range with Agigi’s non-conference slider).

• The Aggies are ranked in the top five in the national stats in seven statistical categories, passing Thursday night’s draw, including three field goals attempts (17th, 480), three-pointers (17th, 165th), earning protection (22nd). , 60.6 competing points per game), re-registration margin (29th, +7.2), assists (43rd, 263), three-point per game (46th, 9.2) and earning a margin (48th, + 10.2):

• Head coach Chris Jans has only won nine of his NCAA Division I head coaching careers, even reaching 100.

• Ans has an impressive 37-3 (.925) record in games played at Pan Am Center as Agit’s head coach.

• The Aggies have not fallen to 96:32 in the last game. The last time New Mexico was on the list when they defeated the California Baptist 43-42, with 16:58 remaining in the second half on Saturday, January 4.

• Since Ans and Company took over the start of the 2017-18 season in Las Cruces, New Mexico has a 30-3 (.909) record in WAC games. Only Gonzaga (37-1, .974) out of the West Coast Conference (WCC) has a winning percentage of higher conferences over that same period. Vermont (30-3, .909) is tied with NM State for the second-league winning percentage since 2017-18, and Virginia (36-4, .900) is fourth.

• Senior guard Clayton Henry received a season-ending injury on Tuesday, December 31, during Agis training. He missed the first 14 games of the team with a torn ligament in his right hand that had been injured during pre-linguistic training.

• On Saturday, January 4, in the 9th minute at the Aggies’ WAC Open in California Baptist, scoring nine points in the 9th minute, senior guard AJ Harris missed the rest of the game with an ankle injury. That same injury is expected to bypass him for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

WAC FACTS:

• New Mexico is the only WAC squad of 9 teams that has not lost a league in 2019-20.

• Agis 12 overall wins are mostly tied with California Baptist at most WAC team.

• Since last season, the Aggies have won 21 consecutive games against WAC opponents. It is the longest winning streak in the NCAA Division I Division I conference. Wagons have 18 wins in regular season at WAC Both tied with Utah for the Utah League record of 20 in the 1997 and 1998-99 seasons.

• Inside the Pan Am Center, the Aggies reaffirmed 19 consecutive victories against the WAC Enemies in the 2016-17 campaign.

• New Mexico tops the WAC rankings in the NET rankings (110), ESPN BPI (91) and KenPom (95).

• More often than not, the Aggies started WAC with their right foot. New Mexico is 15-2 (0.882) all-time in WAC openers. Now in his third season in Las Cruces, head coach Chris Ans has 2-1 (.667) performances in the WAC Open and is among the league leaders in the NCAA Division I as a 3-1 (.750). bench chair

• Depth is again key to Ages’s success in WAC. Currently five different New Mexico players have averaged 11 or more points per game, and that list is topped by senior guard Trevelin Queen (16.3 ppg), who has posted a .567 / .500 /. 875:

• So far in each of their three WAC games, the Aggies have seen three different players lead the team in goals. The same player did not manage to score a goal for the Aggies in regular season games, as Eli Chuha did in the Grand Canyon.

AD INDEPENDENT SUCCESS:

• With the win, the Agcies would move for the first time this season to the 0,500 mark of true road games.

• New Mexico is 1st in true road jams, 1-0 after losing three of four games to close out its 2019 schedule.

• In road games, the .500 rating will more closely match what the Eagles use under head coach Chris Jans. Now in his third season in Las Cruise, Ans has 20-7 (0.741) in real road games as Agigi’s reserve head.

LIE UTA WALL | ROSTER |: WORLD |: STATISTICS:

Fans of the Stanford Cardinal, followers of the Los Angeles Lakers and defenders of the Minnesota Timberwolves remember Mark Madsen’s name with varying degrees of love and Mad Dog.

Shortly after his inauguration in the Utah Valley. Madsen and his troops have been returning to the UCCU Center for the first time since 2020, hoping that the brakes will be played in two games when the Aggies enter the facility.

• All three Wolverines home wins this season against non-NCAA Division I rivals and Utah Wall are looking for their first WAC home victory since March 9, 2019 – a 76-61 victory over CSU Bakersfield. towards:

• Senior striker Emmanuel Olojakcock has turned the Wolves into one of the country’s top shooting teams this season. In Houston, Texas, the 10th place among all NCAA Division I men’s basketball players with 49 total rejects and as a team, the Wolverines’ 100 block is ninth in the country.

• The defensive rebound is also a strong force for the Wolverines, who lead the WAC at 26.89 per game.

• After losing a good chunk of the Wolverines’ non-conference schedule, Utah Valley’s leading scorer Isaiah White (14.8 ppg) is back in action in his team’s last seven games. White’s goals not only top the Volvins’ charts, he is also their top scorer (8.5 per game).

• Initially committed to the SFA, Brandon Avette jumped ship to Oklahoma State when Brad Underwood became head coach of the Cowboys before the start of the 2016-17 season. After spending his first two collegiate seasons in Stilton, Oklahoma, Averette moved to Utah Valley, where he averaged 13.1 points per game for the team leader in 32.2 minutes per game.

• Casdon ard serves as the Wolverines’ deadliest three-point shooter, coming in at 43.2% (from 95 to 41). It has played a big role – averaging 11.2 points per game.

UPPER TIME v. UDAH WALL | On February 14, 2019

• Even though this game was not played on Valentine’s Day, Ag fans know that fans everywhere loved to fall in love with Eli Zhou. The senior made a 21-point, 10-rep double-double and was one of five to collect 11 and more points in the Utah Valley with an 84-77 victory inside the Pan Am center.

• Making the other half of the combo coming in and out of Agigi was Senior Jo Zamora, who made 5 to 7 attempts on a three-point line from her own 17 points.

• With just two points in the opening frame, Joan repeatedly and repeatedly killed the Wolverines over the last 20 minutes of action, scoring 19 from 45-point range (42.2 percent) in the second half.

• The capture of the second half of Jukha was made possible through the partial opening of the Zamora game. The senior captain scored all 17 of his points through his first 17 points.

• The assist in the second half helped the Aggies win the day as well. New Mexico passed the charity ribbon by 18-18, the closing frame, and 7 of that distance went to the final 1:10.

• Home goals played a major role for both teams. The Aggies finished the Wolves in that department of Volverness.

• Victory was the 10th consecutive victory of August, as well as their second consecutive Wolves win over the Wolves. It marked the third consecutive season during which New Mexico State again scored 10 and more wins.

UPPER TIME

• Terel Brown’s grappling game was what the Aggies got inside the Pan Am Center last Saturday as the senior guard increased the game and season by 18 points to help his team beat Kansas City 74-71.

• New Mexico State made a field goal percentage of 61.7 for the game. Chris Jans is the Aggies’ only goal-scoring field goal percentage in the era of coaching and assisted with 77.3% (17-of-22) in the opening zone.

• Redshirt sports defender Ab Abi Rice made his first double-double of the season for Agis, scoring 13 points and a career-best 10 reports. In Houston, Texas, the product also singled out six career-assisted assists to help New Mexico State register assistants in 20 of his 29 field goals.

• The win was the 14th consecutive Aggies tournament against the Roos and kept Kansas City at Pan-Center all-time without a win.

Coming nearby

• Next stop on the Aggies’ three-game WAC road trip to the Pacific Northwest as the states of New Mexico depart for Seattle, White. at 8pm. At 00 from MT Redhawk Center.

++ NM state ++

