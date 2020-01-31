advertisement

Game Three:

New Mexico State (0-2) vs. New Mexico (0-0)

Saturday, February 1 Noon |: Las Cruces, N.M. |: Agis Tennis Complex

FIRST SERVICE

• Seeking their first win of the 2020 season, the New Mexico State women’s tennis player makes her first spring debut at noon Saturday when Agis plays host to the longtime rival I-25 at Exgs Tennis Complex in New Mexico.

• Senior Neus Torregrosa produced the Aggies single single this spring with two appearances.

• NM is seeking its first win since New Mexico since 2012. That year the Aggies beat the Lobos 5-2.

• This week’s show with the Beans announces the launch of Aggies’ 10-game home schedule. Since spring 2018, NM State has won its last home doubles meet.

DESIGN NEW MEXICO

• Saturday’s screening in Las Cruces will serve as the first action of Lobos 2020. Last spring New Mexico went 12-9, which included a 4-1 run against Mountain West. Since last season, the Lobos have won five of their last six doubles matches.

• Powered by a play by Yue Lie Chen, which went from single to season 22-7 overall in one season, the Lobos are returning five of their 2019 pieces. In the top five, 190 singles wins and 169 doubles in their career.

The next one is coming

• After a two-week break, Aggies made his way to three consecutive games away from Las Cruces. The first of these comes on Thursday, February 13 at 11:00 am. At 00. when the state of NM assumes UNLV in Las Vegas.

++ NM state ++

