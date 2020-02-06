advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – The New Mexico State Swimming and Diving Team is preparing to hold its regular season at the Western Athletic Conference in Idaho on Friday, February 7, at 5pm.

“This is an important double match for us that started in the WAC Championship as it is our last opportunity to compete before that,” said head coach Rick Pratt. “It is always difficult to travel to Moscow, and we know that the Vandals will be ready to compete. This is going to be a very good game for us and we need to win key races to be successful. We are healthy. and looking great, and I’m sure we’ll make some appearances to give us confidence in the WAC. “

NM State and Vandals are going to host traditional, 16-event, dual meetups. They will compete in the 200 Medley Relay, 1000 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 50 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 100 Fly, 200 IM and 200 Free Relay.

This is the last match of the regular season for the Ages, scheduled to travel to Houston for the WAC Championship on February 26-29.

++ NM state ++

