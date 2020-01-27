advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – The Aggies and Rainbow Warriors will collide twice in 2021.

NH The state and the Hawaiian Islands, already scheduled to meet on September 25, 2021, at the Aggie Memorial Stadium, will again head into October 23, 2021, inside the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The extra game will give NM State its fourth season, home and home, in its fourth year, as the giants have twice taken on Liberty during both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

Former Western Athletics Conference foes also agreed to the 2022, 2023 and 2024 games. The Ages will host the Rainbow Warriors on October 15, 2022 and August 24, 2024 inside the Aggie Memorial Stadium, traveling to Honolulu in September. 23, 2023, Contest.

Originally scheduled for two games for home and home series in 2020 and 2021, the state and the Hawaiian Islands are now going to meet six times in the next five years after a nine-year break. The Aggies and Rainbow Warriors last clashed in 2011 at Aloha Stadium.

