Game Sixteen

New Mexico State (9-6, 0-0 WAC) at California Baptist (10-4, 1-0 WAC)

Saturday, January 4 at 8:00 pm. MT |: CBU Events Center (5,050) |: On the river bank in California.

View (ESPN + / ESPN app) | Listen | Live Stats |: NM State Playing Cards |: CBU Game Notes:

Opening tips

• Riverside, California, represents the New Mexico State men’s basketball team, starting its third consecutive Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular-season starting point in the Aggies’ Open League Week. Inside the CBU Event Center 8. At 00. MT at the third meeting between grocers and lunches.

• ESPN + and ESPN will call every second in action along with Pep Fernandez. Assuming his usual court position for the Aggies will be Jack Ye Nixon, a member of the US Bank of New Mexico Hall of Fame. The game’s story can be heard on local airwaves, 99.5 FM KXPZ. As always, his playlist can also be found on Aggie Sports Network’s affiliate stations, which include 103.5 FM KNMZ (Alamagordo), 1150 AM KNMM (Albuquerque, 1240 AM KAMQ (Carlsbad), 1380 AM KHEY (El Paso), Fans of 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA (Gallup) and 107.1 FM KMDS (Las Vegas) who can find no domain can also find it broadcast through the TuneIn app available nationwide.

WAC FACTS:

• More often than not, the Aggies started WAC with their right foot. New Mexico State is 14-2 (.875) all-time in WAC openers. Now in his third season in Las Cruces, head coach Chris Ans has 1-1 (.500) performances in the WAC Open and is 2-1 (.667) in the league in league leagues as a whole NCAA Division I. bench chair

• Since Jans and company took over Las Cruces until the start of the 2017-18 season, New Mexico has a 27-3 (.900) record in WAC games. Only the same Gonzaga (34-1, .971), Virginia (35-2, .946) and Vermont (29-3, .906) have higher conference wins over that same period.

• Coming into Saturday night’s show, the Agts have won 18 consecutive games against the WAC opposition. Currently, this race represents the nation’s longest winning series against conference contenders, and New Mexico is making it one of only eight teams in the country to win a double-digit title against league opposition.

NO FREE WORK

• Thanks to a win in Mississippi last Sunday, on Sunday, December 29th in Agneson, the Agigans consolidated their fifth consecutive winning record in regular season non-conference action.

• The last time New Mexico failed to break a winning record in league action came in 2014-15, when the Aggies were 8-9 before the start of the WAC game.

• Third-year Aggie Warehouse Manager Chris Jans has managed to post above .500 non-conference exhibitions in Las Cruces, each responsible season, NM. He went 9-6, not in action this year, 11-4. 12-3 in 2018-19 and 2017-18.

MERRY CHRIS-MAS:

• Agigan led by head coach Chris Jans has had great success in December. On Sunday, December 29th in Northern New Mexico with a score of 74 points, New Mexico is 18-6 (0.750) in the month, and Jans is in the lead. That record includes victories over Illinois, # 6/7 Miami, Mississippi and two victories over Washington State.

JANUARY AN ANSWER

• The first month of the calendar year has been good for the Aggies since head coach Chris Jans moved to the city until the start of the 2017-18 season.

• Jans is 13-1 (0.929) and 19-4 (.826), respectively, in his NCAA Division I head coaching position during that month.

3-and-D

• Usually a phrase for a basketball player specializing in tricolor and defense, paragraphs 3 and 3 are what tempt the Aggies to their non-conference schedule.

• New Mexico State WAC leader Saturday, among the top 30 teams in the national team, three-point field goal attempts (21st, 397th), three-pointers (30th, 131st) and striking out the defense (15th, 59.7 competitors ppg).

CAN YOU BEN CH?

• Depth has always been a key factor in Agit’s success, and the 2019-20 season is nothing else yet.

• In each of the first 15 games of the team, it generated at least 12 points. In fact, this season the state of New Mexico is out of the competitors’ bench.

• These reserve session totals make up 40.2 percent of the Aggies’ total, while Agi’s reserves account for 35.1 percent of the team’s total minutes. According to KenPom, this is the 80th highest use of spare parts on land.

GOD ‘CALL!

• Overall, the Aggies have played 352 games against current NCAA Division I programs. In those games, New Mexico has a 237-115 (.673) consecutive record.

• New Mexico State head coach Chris Ans is a 7-5 year-old (0,583) NCAA Division I head coach against California State opponents.

• Senior guard Terel Brown travels to his homeland on Saturday. In New Mexico State Uniform, Hayward, CA, the product averages 17.5 points on each WAC slope played in California.

CONSUMER COOL

• Now in his final college basketball season, senior guard Travelyn Quinn is constantly reinforcing himself as one of the nation’s greatest threats.

• Glen Burnie, Md., Leads the Aggies in scoring (14.5 ppg) and revenge (5.7 per game), while having the highest steals per game (1.87) among all WAC players.

• Last Sunday in a game against Northern New Mexico, Queen broke a career-high seven steals, one shy of an individual single-game record.

• His 28 total steals are the highest in the WAC and the 48th in the nation.

BAPTIST OF CALIFORNIA | ROSTER |: WORLD |: STATISTICS:

• Armed with a seven-game winning streak, as well as junior guard of the year Preseason WAC Milan Akkah – The Baptist of California showcases a seven-game winning streak Saturday night. The eighth longest unbeaten run in the country took place on Thursday night against the Lancers’ WAC Open Tournament against UTRGV, where Brandon Boyd lifted CBU by 25 points, beating Wakro 76-67.

• The only WAC team to win in New Mexico last season, Luncher leads Akkaya and his team leads 19.1 points per game. The rest of the team’s top three are Ferron Flavors junior (14.7 ppg) and De’jon Davis (10.4 ppg) Flavors junior, who serve as the team’s top long-distance threat (44-of-102, 43.1-). : percent): At the same time, Davis is close to a double-double average as he leads the Lunch charge in rebounds per game (8.5) and is the only player on the team with more than 100+ boards to date.

• The California Baptist leads the WAC charts in a number of statistical categories that top the week’s standings, including a goalie (82.2 ppg), a goalie (+11.5), a free throw percentage (070), a field goal percentage (409) , three-field goal percentage (.385), rebounds (41.9 per game), assists (15.5 per game), assists / turnovers ratio (1.1), defensive rebounds (30.7 per game) and three one-half goals (10.1 ):

• Lancer’s current head coach Rick Croy distinguishes one of only two current WAC backup players who could claim a head-to-head victory over Chris Jans. The other one on that list is Seattle U’s head coach Jim My Hayford, who has been named Agigi’s best in the 2017-18 season.

• WAC’s regular season title is on the cards for the Lancers, but that will be the amount of hardware they can win this year. The California Baptist is in his second year in the NCAA I Division I and has no further season-long qualification until the 2022-23 season.

Coming nearby

• Upon returning from California, Aggies will leave Las Cruces for one and a half weeks. On Thursday night, New Mexico State takes its WAC opponent inside the Pan Am Center for the first time in 2020, when the state of Chicago visits Earth. Tip-off is provided for 7. At 00. at the 22nd bilateral meeting between the two programs.

++ NM state ++

