BAKERSFIELD, CA – On Thursday night, the New Mexico State basketball team fell to 60-59 in PSG’s Bakersfield women’s national team, scoring a defensive slip.

Both the Aggies (7-13, 4-3 WAC) and the Runners (13-7, 5-2 WAC) both came out of the locked gates. Both teams shot 3-13 (23.1 percent) from the field, and Agias led 12-10 after one. NM State forced four turnovers in the quarter.

The second quarter was more of the same, as the two programs that were protecting their hats continued trading stops and power turnovers. However, NM State was able to stay ahead and lead 21-19 at the half. New Mexico State took CSU Bakersfield 30 percent from the half (6-20).

Bakerfield quickly started in the second half – 7 in the third. Building on the score of 15 to 29-24. The Agts continued the fight, but followed 37-32 with 2:30 left. NM then went 6-2 with a 39-38 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Gia Pack quickly prepared the back buckets to start the fourth and run a run that led NM to a 46-39 lead. However, the runners quickly pulled back and played 5:24 to 49-46. The two conference foes traded buckets before Aaliyah Prince put the Aggies ahead 52-51 with 3:39 left in the game.

However, CSU Bakersfield was able to play 30 seconds after a three-point game and push back 60-56 points. Then Amanda Sodderquist dug in with three, and the runners missed two free throws at the other end to give NM State one last shot. However, one fist missed a land before the flick missed, and the hooks fell to 60-59.

Pack led the way with 21 points and seven boards and went 10-10 from the free throw line. The Prince scored 14 points from 7-12 shots from the floor.

NM State is now on its way to Phoenix to attend GCU on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. (MT): Fans can stream the game live on the WAC digital network.

