advertisement

History links

LAS CRAZY, NM – The New Mexico State Women’s Basketball Team wrapped up its non-conference exhibition 11. At 00 (MT) at Abilene Christian on Saturday, December 28.

Join!

advertisement

Keep up to date on the latest NM Basketball State news by following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Follow along

Live stats for the last non-conference game in August can be found here.

Listen up.

Abilene Christian will air live on Saturday with 91.5FM KRUX, as well as TuneIn with Adam Young.

Return (package) to the record book

Through 12 games of the 2019-20 season, Gia Pack ranks ninth on the NM all-time goalscoring list with 1,482 points. He fought Madison Spence against Arizona on December 18.

Classify a player’s PPG points

7. Tracy Goetsch (1988-92) 120 13.0 1,559:

8. Sasha Weber (2012-16) 122 124 1,511

9. Gia Pack: (2016-President.) 107 13.9 1,482:

10. Madison Spence (2007-11) 121 12.2 1.480

Cheryl Neal (2004-08) 121 11.9 1.4436

A look at wild cats

The Wildcats enter Saturday’s game with a 9-1 overall record, just five of those wins over Division-I rivals. Last season in Las Cruces, the ACU beat NM State 58-46 in a sloppy game, with no team shooting better than 30 percent from the floor.

Abilene Christian will be coming off a 23-10 season in which she won the Southland Conference Tournament and played in the NCAA Tournament. Although they have played four games against non-DI competition, the Wildcats boast strong strengths, averaging 88.9 points.

Breanna Wright is the leader for the ACU, as the senior averages 15.5 points per game. Wright’s two-digit number is Dominic Golightl (14.4) and Lexi Ducati (11.7).

Next:

The State of New Mexico returns to the Pan-European Center on Thursday, January 2, at 6pm to participate in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

++ NM state ++

advertisement