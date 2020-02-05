advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – New Mexico State’s soccer team plans to open the season with the Troy Cox Classic from February 6-9 at the NM State Softball Complex. The Aggies are held in Nebraska on Thursday, February 6, at 4 pm and Thursday at 4 pm. NM will then play against Arkansas tonight at 4. On the 30th. Saturday, February 8, at 2:00 pm, before ending the tournament against UTEP.

On Thursday, the housewife will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Oklahoma, FOX Sports Arizona +, FOX College Sports Pacific, Comcast New Mexico and the WAC Digital Network. All Troy Cox Classic games are streamed live on FLOSOFTBALL.

Live stats for each game this weekend are available through StatBroadcast.

The league coach has selected Nikki Butler as WAC Player of the Year. The senior base played during the conference .386.

Volunteer Assistant Coach Tobin Echo-Hock was a 2x compatriot in Nebraska.

Under head coach Katie Rodolph, the Aggies have missed seven straight seasons and seven straight seasons with 27 or more victories.

In the last two seasons NM State has won seven games against the Power 5 teams. Last season, the Giants won 6-2 at the UN and 6-5 at Cal.

Scouting the Razorbacks:

Arkansas is visiting Las Cruces as the 24th-ranked team in the USA / NFCA coaching poll today and 20 in the US in the Softball / ESPN survey. Last season the Razorbacks were still in the water. Arkansas is selected to finish seventh in the SEC Preseason poll.

The Razorbacks return their first hits, Hannah McEwen, and their best pitcher, the Fall Storm, one season ago. McEwen has 3838 appearances this season and 73 starts in 58 appearances as a sophomore. Last season the Hurricanes went 20-9 with a 1.63 ERA, 201.2 innings with 32 starts and more than 43 touchdowns.

As a team, Arkansas reached 2828 in the year, with 50 home runs and a 0.445 percent decline.

A look at the brave

Bradley has become a familiar foe as the Braves have traveled to Las Cruces three times in the last four years. Last season, the Aggies split two games with Bradley at the Troy Cox Classic, losing 4-3 in the first leg before winning the second 8-7. The Braves finished 29-21 last season.

The Braves are returning first-team All-MVC pair of performers from last year’s Stacia Seeton and Allison Apke. Seattle hit .306 with 42 RBIs and 12 home runs to lead the team. Apke added 39 RBI and 12 home runs while hitting .349.

Grace France looks set to make a difference after a strong first-year course in which she posted a team-low 1.79 ERA in 15 appearances.

Scouting UTEP

UTEP comes to battle at Troy Cox Classic and I-10 with new head coach T.J. Hubbard. The Miners start a season in which they finished 17-33 and 0-4 in the C-USA game. NM State beat the Miners twice in the previous season and kept it 35-12 overall.

Despite struggling overall, the two miners were named C-USA All-Freshman in Casey Flores and Pate Katie a year ago. Flores finished second in the team in second-place weight class with a team-high 3935 RBI and Katie hit 324.

Detecting counterfeiters

Nebraska finished 2019 with a 21-31 record and a 9-14 record in the Big 10. The loser in the first round of the Big 10 tournament in Illinois.

National team captain Tresten Edwards returns to Nebraska a year after earning his first team title. He hit .376 to lead the team, and also led the team with 15 home runs and 50 RBI.

The Huskers are returning three of their pitchers from last season – Olivia Ferrell, Courtney Wallace and Lindsay Walcaspe. Wallacep led the Nebraska innings with 106.1 points and finished the season with an 11-12 record and a 4.81 ERA.

Next:

The Ages remain in Las Cruces for the three-game series with Omaha. The Aggies and the Mavericks are going to have a dialogue on Friday, February 14 from 3pm. and one game on Saturday, February 15 at noon.

++ NM state ++

