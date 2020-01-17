History links
DENVER: – 27-year-old Agi student-athletes were recognized at Friday’s 2019 Academic All-Western Athletic Conference.
A total of 290 student-athletes, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams were included in the conference. To be eligible for the honor, the student-athlete must have at least one academic year, have at least 3.2 cumulative grade-points average, and at least 50 percent of the participating team competitions.
NM State Volleyball included 11 student-athletes on the list, followed by women’s soccer (8), women’s cross-country (6) and men’s cross country (2).
Country of Men’s Cross
James McLean
Noah Ward
Cross country of women
Anisa Burtsiga
Essika Dominguez:
Corinne Hanson
Michaela Romero
Leia Salazar
Ocean Stevens
Women’s football
Lece Aviles:
Kelly Barton
Kyle Cox
Curry Keys
Katie Martinez
Jessica McDow
Shea O’Connor:
Emma Smith
Volleyball
Ashley Anselmo
Savannah Davison
Jordan’s lair
Megan Smart
Cat Kelly
Brigitte Lowe
Natalie Michels
Leah Moscher:
Halle Razo
Jul Ulyanna Salanoa:
Kailey Tong
