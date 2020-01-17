advertisement

History links

DENVER: – 27-year-old Agi student-athletes were recognized at Friday’s 2019 Academic All-Western Athletic Conference.

A total of 290 student-athletes, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams were included in the conference. To be eligible for the honor, the student-athlete must have at least one academic year, have at least 3.2 cumulative grade-points average, and at least 50 percent of the participating team competitions.

advertisement

NM State Volleyball included 11 student-athletes on the list, followed by women’s soccer (8), women’s cross-country (6) and men’s cross country (2).

Country of Men’s Cross

James McLean

Noah Ward

Cross country of women

Anisa Burtsiga

Essika Dominguez:

Corinne Hanson

Michaela Romero

Leia Salazar

Ocean Stevens

Women’s football

Lece Aviles:

Kelly Barton

Kyle Cox

Curry Keys

Katie Martinez

Jessica McDow

Shea O’Connor:

Emma Smith

Volleyball

Ashley Anselmo

Savannah Davison

Jordan’s lair

Megan Smart

Cat Kelly

Brigitte Lowe

Natalie Michels

Leah Moscher:

Halle Razo

Jul Ulyanna Salanoa:

Kailey Tong

++ NM state ++

advertisement