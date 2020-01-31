advertisement

Game Twenty-three

New Mexico State (16-6, 7-0 WAC) vs. Grand Canyon (9-12, 4-3 WAC)

Saturday, February 1 7. At 00. |: Las Cruces, N.M. |: Pan Am Center (12,572)

View | Listen | Live Stats |: NM State Playing Cards |: GCU game notes

Opening tips

• Owners of the WAC 10-game winning streak and two-game winning streak, New Mexico State Men’s Basketball returns to Pan Am Center at 7pm Saturday night. At 00. Premiere with Grand Canyon.

• A number of TV stations and online streams are scheduled to host the 16th consecutive showdown between the Aggies and Lopes, including FOX Sports Arizona Plus, FOX Sports Oklahoma, FOX College Sports Pacific and CW Las Cruces and the regions of El Paso. Game-based streaming can also be accessed through the FOX Sports GO app as well as the WAC digital network. The commonality of all these broadcasts is that the dreaded duo of Adam Young and Russ Bradburg have to take on gambling and analytical duties.

• As has been the case for four decades, Jack Nixon plans to perform acting and analytics duties on the Broadcast Channel for Agence Slant. Locally, Nixon’s story can be heard on 99.5 FM KXPZ in Las Cruces.

• Outside Las Cruces listeners can access Nixon’s call at the Aggie Sports Network affiliate stations, which include 103.5 FM KNMZ (Alamogordo), 1150 AM KNMM (Albuquerque, 1240 AM KAMQ (Carlsbad), 1380 AM KHEY (El Paso), 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA (Gallup), and 107.1 FM KMDS (Las Vegas) fans who in no area can find their broadcasts through the TuneIn app, which is available nationwide.

CIRCLES |: NM STATE v. GRAND CANYON

Overall, the Grand Grand Canyon |: 13-2 (.867)

In Las Cruces, N.M. |: 7-0 (1,000)

At Pan Am Center |: 7-0 (1,000)

Arizi Phoenix | 3-2 (.600)

At GCU Arena |: 3-2 (.600)

In neutral areas |: 2-0 (1,000)

Last match |: NMSU 89 vs. GCU 57 | 3.16.19:

Last NMSU Victory |: 3.16.19 |: 89-57:

Last NMSU Home Victory |: 1.10.19 |: 77-75:

Winning the Last NMSU Road | 2.9.19 |: 67-64:

GCU’s Last Victory |: 2.11.17 |: 83-71:

GCU’s last home win | 2.11.17 |: 83-71:

GCU’s last road victory | nobody

The Greatest Margin of Victory (NMSU) |: 32 |: 89-57 at 3.16.19

Largest Debt Limit (NMSU) |: 12 |: 83-71 on 2.11.17

Current row |: NMSU won six

The last five games |: 5-0 (1,000)

The last five home games | 5-0 (1,000)

The last five away games | 3-2 (.600)

The last 10 games |: 8-2 (.800)

The last 10 home games |: 7-0 (1,000)

The last 10 away games | 3-2 (.600)

NM State Units Average | 1,143 |: 76.2:

GCU points average | 961 |: 64.1:

NMSU Earning Margin | +12.1:

Jans vs. GCU |: 6-0 (1,000)

At Pan Am Center |: 2-0 (1,000)

At GCU Arena |: 2-0 (1,000)

Jans vs. Majerle |: 6-0 (1,000)

Majerle v. NM State | 2-12 (.143)

NMSU all the time on 2.1 | 18-9 (.667)

A LOT

• The winning streak of 10 games in the state of NM is currently the fifth longest in the country.

• Ivan Avreciechian has scored two points in each of his last three games.

• NM State WAC leads WAC in three-point field goal attempts (567), scoring defense (60.6), scoring margins (+10.2), three-pointers (9.0), three-pointers (199), assists (319) and winning percentage (0.727).

UPDATE v. GRAND CANYON |: March 15, 2019

• With only 40 minutes remaining in the NCAA Tournament’s third straight tournament schedule, the Aggies turned to Trevelin Queen, who blew a game-high 27 career points as NM State secured the 89-57 Grand Canyon in 2019 in the WAC Tournament title. duel

• The Queen stepped onto the sloping bench, as did Ivan Avrecekian, who added 16 more shots from 7 to 9. The Agers’ reserves totaled 50 points for the victory, seven less than the GCU’s total points.

• The start of Lone Aggie earning 10 and more points was Clayton Henry, who turned 14 years old. Henry struck out four from the Aggies WAC tournament, a record 17 three-pointers.

• On seven boards from Aurochecca and New York’s Maccans, the state produced a 47-28 (+19) flush against their enemies in Arizona.

• Although the final assessment did not mean it, it was GCU that came out of the fire. The Lopes started the game 5-2 with a 10-2 lead, but Aggies outscored them 39-20 in the final 14. Around 37 so that half of the two-digit guide.

• In the last 20 minutes, six arteries from the first baskets of Agigi came out of the arch, which allowed the best seed of the WAC tournament 12. On the 47th pass 61-45. The NM State leader has not down the road.

• For her efforts, Queen has won the WAC Tournament MVP. Terrell Brown, who scored nine points, joined Queen in the entire WAC tournament.

UPDATE |: AN AN 30, 2020 |: v. CSU BAKERSFIELD

• The quick start and strong finish allowed the state to pull out of CSU Bakersfield’s outraged bid Thursday night.

• In the 61-57 victory over Aguigas, Ivan Arekoche could not stop at a low level and matched his career high with 23 points. Ab Abi Rice added 20 for 5-on-10 shooting, winning their 20th straight WAC home game.

• By equalizing their lead at 1:35, the Agts got a great defensive game from senior Shawn Buchanan, who came in stealing. Aurrecoechea hit a pair of free throws under the next NM state, and Buchanan went from 3 to 4 in the last half minute to conclude the deal.

• The free throw line was a big help to those who went from 19 to 25. NM State finished +17 with points from Roadrunners scandal line.

• Aurrecoechea and Rice became the first Agi teammates to reach 20+ points in the same game on December 4, 2018, when Aurrecoechea and Jojo Zamora did it against New Mexico in a non-conference victory.

WAC FACTS:

• New Mexico is the only WAC team of 9 teams to have lost a league in 2019-20.

• With a 7-0 record in WAC action, the Aggies are one of 14 teams around the world who have not yet entered league action. Other members of this group include Austin Pay (Ohio Valley), Baylor (Big 12), Dayton (A-10), Harvard (Ivy League), LSU (SEC), Murray State (Ohio Valley), Norfolk State (MEAC). , Princeton (Ivy League), San Diego State (Mountain West), Seton Hall (Big East), Winthrop (SoCON), Yale (Ivy League).

• Aggies’ 16 total wins are the highest in the league – one more than the California Baptist this season.

• Since last season, the Aggies have won 25 consecutive games against WAC opponents. It is the longest conference winning ribbon in all rounds of Division I of the NCAA. In regular season games for the WAC, the Aggies have recorded 22 consecutive wins, the longest unbeaten run in league history.

• Inside the Pan Am Center, the Aggies reaffirmed 20 consecutive victories against WAC enemies, starting with the 2016-17 campaign. These 20 straight WAC victories represent the country’s second longest winning home series in conference games. Only South Dakota (24) has a more active winning streak at home conference games.

• Since Ans and Company took over the start of the 2017-18 season in Las Cruces, New Mexico has a 34-3 (.919) record in WAC games. Only Gonzaga (41-1, .976) drops out of the West Coast Conference (WCC) with higher conference-winning interest rates during that same period. Vermont (34-3, .919) is tied with NM State for the second-league winning percentage since 2017-18, and Virginia (38-7, .844) is fourth.

• More often than not, the Aggies have started WAC with their right foot. New Mexico is 15-2 (0.882) all-time in WAC openers. Now in his third season in Las Cruces, head coach Chris Ans has 2-1 (.667) performances in the WAC Open and is 3-1 (.750) in the league as the NCAA Division I. bench chair

• New Mexico tops the WAC rankings in the NET rankings (117), ESPN BPI (93) and KenPom (105).

• As Trevelin Queen went down with an injury, the Agts shifted their focus to the interior. It is here that senior Ivan Aurecoche patrols and in the last three games in Madrid, Spain, the product averages 20.3 points per game – shooting 62.5 percent (32 of 20) on field goals.

• Aurrecoechea’s free-range shooting has also improved dramatically. He has appeared 29 times in his last four games and converted 23 of those opportunities – a success rate of 79.3 percent.

JANS THE MAN:

• On Thursday night, CSG Bakersfield’s win over CSG Bakersfield produced 10 or more games winners in each of the last four seasons. Third-year head coach Chris Ans went through 10 or more consecutive seasons in each season at Las Cruces, becoming the first head coach of NM to produce a two-win streak in three consecutive seasons.

• January passes to Las Cruces under a different name: Jans-Uary. After taking over in New Mexico, third-year head coach Chris Jans is 20-1 (0.952), as the Agis Reserve League for the month. For his career, Jans has a 26-4 (.867) record during the month. It is the second-highest winning percentage in January by NCAA Division I active head coach and only Gonzaga’s Mark Few (.896) has a better winning percentage in the month.

• Jans has made just five wins for his NCAA Division I head coaching career, even reaching 100.

• In games with five and fewer points, Jans is 17-7 (0.708) during his tenure in New Mexico. Overall, his record in that configuration is 24-12 (.667) as the NCAA Division I head coach.

• In games with 10 and fewer points, Jans is 28-13 (0.683) during his tenure in New Mexico. Overall, his record in games of that configuration is 39-20 (.661) as the NCAA Division I head coach.

• Ans has an impressive 38-3 (.927) record in games played at the Pan-Am center as Agis head coach.

• In the 2017-18 season, the Jets won 10 consecutive games in February. In his senior coaching career at Division I NCAA Division I, Jans went 19-4 (.826) that month.

FEBRUARY FOUNDATION

• Since 2014, the Agrarians have been the fourth highest gainer in the nation since February.

1. Wichita State (42-5) .894

2. Gonzaga (41-7) .854

3. Vermont (39-6) .867

4. State of NM (34-8) .810

5. Vilanova (39-10) .796

5. Kansas (39-10) .796

FIND GRANT C IN CANCER |: ROSTER |: WORLD |: STATISTICS

• Hoping to end their six-game losing streak against the Aggies and seeking their first win at the Pan Am Center, the Loughs have beaten Las Cruces in their last five games.

• GCU is headed by Italian junior Alessandro Levon, who is 58th in the country with a field goal percentage of 54.1. His average of 16.0 points per game, but he is just one of four Lopez to score at least 10 in each outing.

• Also leading the team in rebounding (6.0 per game), Leverage assisted by likes of Carlos N. Johnson (15.0 ppg), Mickey Dickson (12.8 ppg) and Jovan Blacksher junior (10.0 ppg). Levers (40 percent) and Dickson (33 of 33) represent two of the team’s prospective threats.

• Blacksher, Jr., named himself one of WAC’s best defensive players. His 36 goals are second in the league, and each of his 3.5 assists leads the WAC and represents the fifth league average.

• One of the best college basketball throwing shots, the Lops hit 76.1 percent of their free throws. It is the second highest WAC indicator and good for the 31st in the country.

Coming nearby

• For the Ages, it’s another road trip that sends WAC leaders to Mesopotamia. The first stop of NM State’s two game rhythms in the state of Chicago on Thursday evening in the state of Chicago. Tip-off is scheduled for 6pm. At 00. MT in Windy City.

++ NM state ++

