LAS CRAZY, NM – In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon by head coach Chris Jans, New Mexico State men’s basketball guard Clayton Anri will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to a broken bone in his hand, while senior guard A.H. Harris will have an ankle injury indefinitely.

On Sunday, December 29, Henry, the winner of Agis’ 2019-20 non-conference home game against Northern New Mexico, suffered an injury in Agis practice on Tuesday, December 31. In one game this season, Henry finished with eight points, four rebounds and two assists.

Harris, who sat out the first 14 games of the Aggies season, recovering from a broken finger, suffered a ankle injury last Saturday (January 4) in the first half of his team’s WAC opener at California Baptist. In his three games so far this season, Harris has averaged 6.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 15.0 minutes.

The Agts return to work on Thursday evening inside Pan Am Center when 7pm. At 00, they host WAC Enemy Chicago. The game will be broadcast on the WAC digital network.

