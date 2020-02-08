advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – The Agzis have been struggling with a national ranking against the Razorbacks, but it ended heartily.

# 20 Arkansas rallies for the top three in the seventh, throwing the state of NM 5-4, in front of a crowd of 994 at Soft4 Complex Saturday night.

advertisement

HOW THEY REMEMBER

In three days, facing off against their second Power Five rival, the Agts threw the first punch.

Returning to the second home-boarding exercise, freshmen Ramsay Lopez, champion Casey Roberto and freshman Matalasi Jaapito powered the crowd as the Agies trailed 6-0 in the six-field game.

After Lopez and Roberto left the center without snipers, Jaapito turned to the first pitch he saw, and dug one under the wall in the left center.

His homer knocked out Arkansas star Mary Huffin only after being out of work as Aggies opened the triple-double before recording a single in the second sitcom.

Jaapito, meanwhile, was cracking down on the tour, keeping the Razorbacks unbeaten until the 5th. Arkansas cut the lead to 3-1 before beating a sixth-round pick and knocking him out of the game.

In the top of the seventh, 3-2 ahead, three of the Giants were missing out on the announcement and the ball rolled to Chloé Rivas for the third time in as many days.

However, Arkansas had other plans. The Razorbacks added three runs in the first half of the inning to lead 5-3.

NM State threw an error in the bottom of the seventh, making it 5-4 and brought the winning run to the plate, but ultimately failed to push back.

Coach Rodolf take

During tonight’s game

“Arkansas is one of the best in the country, so I think it’s definitely a team we want to be able to play against. able to return. This is a fighting group. “

How the team will respond to failure

“It won’t hurt us. We will be stronger and better than that. ”

From the perspective of the Aggies season

“This is going to be one of the most exciting teams to ever play here.”

HERE:

NM State wraps up the Troy Cox Classic tomorrow against the I-10 rival UTEP (0-3). The first pitch is set to 2.

For full coverage of New Mexico State softball, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateSoftball), Instagram (@NMStateSoftball) and like us on Facebook (NM State Softball).

++ NM state ++

advertisement