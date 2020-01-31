advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – A few days after the NM State Basketball Team’s Pak Pan Pan Am game, Agi Athletics officials announced that there were only 1,000 tickets left for NM State to clash with WAC rival Grand Canyon 7. At 00. Saturday night.

The Pan Am Center upper bowl area has been fully sold out, with the rest of the game tickets available at both the lower and lower level of the competition.

Fans can get their hands on a limited number of tickets to Saturday night’s game by contacting the Pan Am Center box office or by phone (575-646-1420) or by visiting in person. The Pan Am Center box office is open at 8am. 30:00 to 6:00 pm. It will open Friday and its doors Saturday morning, 11am. At 00.

