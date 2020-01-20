advertisement

A passenger with confirmed measles disease arrived in LAX and visited a Brentwood pharmacy, the authorities said on January 20.

The passenger arrived at the Tom Bradley International Terminal and handed in the baggage claim between 1:45 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. January 12, while contagious, said the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

advertisement

The infectious person also visited the CVS pharmacy on San Vicente Boulevard 11941 between 10 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. January 13 and between 8:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, officials said.

Individuals who were in these locations at the time should review their medical records to determine if they are protected against measles, monitor for fever and / or an unexplained rash seven to 21 days after exposure, and check for a possible one Contact exposure to your doctor if you are pregnant, have a child, have a weakened immune system, or are not vaccinated, officials said.

Measles spreads through air and direct contact before the patient knows, causing fever, cough, watery red eyes, and a rash, according to Muntu Davis, MD, MPH.

In 2019, there were 20 measles cases among Los Angeles counties and 14 cases of non-residents traveling through the county.

This does not apply to Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments that have reported cases.

In most cases, the patients were not immunized or did not know if they had ever been immunized.

advertisement