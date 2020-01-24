advertisement

The new Love Island boys are meeting up on Love Island tonight – but will there be a spark?

Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott entered the villa last night in dramatic Love Island drama in slow motion.

The two new Islanders of Love Island, Luke T and Luke M, were not in the Villa long before being taken to meetings with Siânnise Fudge and Jess Gale after the public voted to pair them.

Getting to know Luke M on tonight’s show, Jess asks, “What were your first impressions of everyone?”

Luke M replies, “I was watching all the girls, but you clearly stood out.”

Later, Luke M admits: “I can’t believe that you are not paired and that you have not found someone.”

Jess replies, “I think everything is happening for a reason.”

Luke M replies: “Could I be a reason?”

Meanwhile, Luke T tells Siânnise: “You were one of the girls I was watching. I just feel like we’re going to continue. I like a little sass. “

Siânnise answers: “I have a little sense to give you.”

When Siânnise returns from the date, she says in the Beach Hut: “The date with Luke T was honestly so lush.”

She said to them, “Honestly, we’re just bouncing around. He has a good joke, we literally laughed all the time. I felt like I had known him for centuries. “

Luke T says: “I already had eyes on Siânnise. There was great energy. A little spark, but I’m still going to get to know everyone, but the date was good. “

Summarizing their date, Luke M says of Jess: “Yes, I think there was a spark. She is easy going, we have a lot in common to be fair. “

Jess says to the girls, “I’m not used to being with guys who are so sweet and kind, such a gentleman. I’m pleasantly surprised.”

The next day, the two Lukes receive a text message, asking them to choose two more girls for breakfast.

Luke M says in the Beach Hut: “No one’s married here, it’s been a few weeks, I’m going to get to know them, see where it leads and yes, see if I can find something.”

He then chooses Paige for his first date with, while Luke T asks Leanne.

When Mike – who was sitting next to Leanne at the time – questions if he’s asking for permission, Luke T says he’s asking Leanne, saying, “I’m going to choose Leanne because I didn’t speak to you and I want to know you if it’s cool. “

Finn admits in the Beach Hut: “Me and Mike are certainly nervous and hope the girls come back and say the dates went horribly wrong. It would be the ideal scenario. “

The remaining Islanders watch the dates on the grass below from the upper deck.

And at the end of their date, Paige says to Luke M: “You intrigued me.”

Back at the beach hut, Paige admits: “We have a difficult situation.”

But with two dates to come, will the new boys walk on more toes and will their heads be turned?

Love Island 2020 broadcast this evening at 9 p.m. on ITV2.

