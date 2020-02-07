advertisement

The Houston Rockets came out of the NBA trade deadline without a center played regularly on their roster.

And yet they are in a four-game winning streak as they recently treated big man Clint Capela to the recently played and 5-0 going mostly with a smaller lineup, including Thursday’s 121-111 victory to the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and the Rockets (33-18) played no one taller than 6-foot-7.

The Rockets, as they will begin playing the second of a back-to-back road game Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, are certainly a team with new looks. But they are a winning team, and on Thursday were transformed only 38-37 by the Lakers much longer as they made 19 of 42 3-point attempts.

It stands to reason that not every night will bring the same thing, but the Rockets are doing the job with the small ball. Newcomer power forward Robert Covington, who came as part of the Capela trade, scored 14 points with eight rebounds and was a plus-16.

“Very straightforward. The best way to play with our stars that we feel is the one that gives us the best opportunity to win the championship is with a stretch of four, playing up-tempo, throwing and arm defenders, “said the general manager of Rockets Daryl Morey for the Houston Chronicle. “Robert Covington was certainly the best available.”

The Rockets beat the best team in the West, the Lakers, despite giving away five and six inches in defense against the great Lakers, JaVale McGee, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard.

“Every individual has big hearts,” All-Star James Harden told reporters after the game.

The Suns (20-31) are playing themselves to goal in the No. 8 seed in the West after missing five of six and four straight games. The Phoenix lost to Detroit 116-108 Wednesday night amid speculation that a pair of players might be picked up before the league’s trade deadline.

One was ahead of Kelly Oubre Jr., who scored 30 points against the Pistons. He eventually remained the Sun as the deadline passed.

“I just have to get out there and do my job,” Oubre told the Arizona Republic. “Just play basketball. … There is nothing you can do about it. We are players in this game and at the end of the day, I can just play and control what I can control. Adults will do what they do to help organizations improve, and you just deal with what comes with it. “

Deandre Ayton center had 26 points and 12 rebounds and appears to be finding a swing, with at least 20 points and double figures in rebounds in three straight games. Star quarterback Devin Booker, widely seen as the most deserving player to be cast for the upcoming All-Star Game, added 22 points.

The Sun played without some players normally in their rotation. Guard Tyler Johnson, in front of Dario Saric, center Aron Baynes, in front of Cam Johnson and in front of Frank Kaminsky landed with injuries in Detroit. Everyone is expected to miss Friday’s game.

The next program will not get any easier with the Houston bonafide contender in the first of three straight games against the best Western Conference teams. Denver and the Lakers are next.

